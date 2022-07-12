Canadian Open Exceeds 200 Entries!

It’s race week in Mont-Tremblant as the Canadian Opens returns to its regular July date after two years of challenges that forced it to be held in September.

Back is the three-day race format, back is Super Pole Qualifying, presented by Motomaster, and back is crowning four Rotax race winners with tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Speaking of the RMCGF, the hype is real as 38 drivers are entered in Rotax Senior alone! It’s going to be quite the shootout this weekend, plus racers who also plan to compete in the Canadian Championships, which we think is going to be at Mosport if they ever confirm it, need to take a points championship mentality if they don’t outright win on Sunday.

Also, there are an impressive 24 drivers entered in Micro/Mini Max and 20 drivers in Rotax Junior, so these young racers should put on a show too.

We can’t forget about the Briggs classes, where Junior and Senior entries are into the twenties, as is Shifter, albeit with four sub-classes.

Practice runs on Wednesday and Thursday to set the tone for the weekend. Friday will feature Qualifying and SuperPole Qualifying that will lead into heat races, PreFinals and the all-important Main Events that will conclude on Sunday after.