Canadian Open Announces More Prizes for Briggs + Shifters Categories

The Canadian Open event to be held in Mirabel at the Complexe ICAR from July 28 to 30 promises to be the most competitive and fun event of the season. A few days ago we made the announcement for the Super Pole awards in all categories, the Rotax category awards and the super prize for the special Saturday evening activity.

All drivers achieving Super Pole in their respective categories will also receive a poster commemorating their time, courtesy of Cody Schindel of Canadian Karting News.

For the Briggs & Stratton, Shifters and MAX Masters categories, the following prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in the final race, thanks to the participation of PSL Karting and SRA Karting:

1st position: $400.00 cash

2nd position: a set of tires

3rd position: $100.00 AlpineStars gift-certificate

Two simulators (karting and Formula One) will be on site, and the best results in each type of simulator will be on the podium at the end of the day on Saturday, where they will win cash prizes. This virtual competition is made possible by the participation of A1 Simulation and Chassé Toyota.

1st position: $250.00 cash

2nd position: $150.00

3rd position: $100.00 Alpinestars gift-certificate

Whether you’re a driver, mechanic or supporter, there’s a challenge and prizes for you!

Registration : maxchallenge.ca/registration/

Canadian Open: Plus de 25,000$ en prix – Partie 2

L’événement du Canadian Open se déroulera à Mirabel au Complexe ICAR du 28 au 30 juillet prochain et promet d’être l’événement le plus compétitif et amusant de la saison. Il y a quelques jours nous avons fait l’annonce (voir ici) pour les prix de la Super Pole dans toutes les catégories, les prix pour les catégories Rotax et le super prix de l’activité spéciale du samedi soir.

Tous les pilotes ayant obtenu la Super pole dans leur catégorie respective recevront aussi une affiche commémorant le temps obtenu, gracieuseté de Cody Schindel de Canadian Karting News.

Pour les catégories Briggs & Stratton, Shifters et MAX Masters, les prix suivant seront remis aux trois premiers de la course finale grâce à la participation de PSL Karting et SRA Karting:

1ère position: bourse de 400$

2è position: un jeu de pneus

3è position: certificat-cadeau de $100 Alpinestars

Afin d’agrémenter l’événement et faire participer équipier, famille et amis, deux simulateurs (karting et Formule Un) seront sur place et les meilleurs résultats pour chacun des types de simulateurs se retrouveront sur le podium samedi en fin de journée et se mériteront des bourses en argent. Cette compétition virtuelle est rendu possible grâce à la participation de A1 Simulation et de Chassé Toyota.

1ère position: $250

2è position: $150

3è position: $100

Que vous soyez pilotes, mécaniciens ou supporteur, il y a un défi et des prix pour vous!

Inscription : maxchallenge.ca/fr/inscription/