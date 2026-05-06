Canadian Made ULTRA KART Ready to Make Official Debut!

Something special has been developing in Milton, Ontario, and it’s ready to make its official debut.

ULTRA Kart, a brand some may recognize from karting in the ’90s, is back and ready to attack the track.

Led by Paul Rhodes and his family, the ULTRA Kart is breaking cover on their new line of chassis, designed, developed, and built exclusively in Canada.

Every ULTRA Kart chassis is hand-welded by skilled craftsmen using premium materials.

“This has been a very long time coming,” explained Paul Rhodes. “My father built the ULTRA Kart in the 90’s, and it was raced by some of the best during that era in Canadian karting, winning a multitude of titles along the way. Over the past decade, I’ve built a chassis here and there for select customers, but now is the time to bring back a truly Canadian brand to karting, and I’m so excited to put the ULTRA Kart name back on the track.”

ULTRA Kart is building chassis platforms for nearly every major karting category, including Cadet, Junior 1010, and full-size 4-cycle and 2-cycle models. Each configuration is developed to suit the demands of its intended category, ensuring proper balance, axle selection, and component pairing from the outset.

Each ULTRA Kart comes standard with top-performing components and is delivered race-ready. Each chassis is hand-welded in Canada and will feature premium magnesium hubs and wheels, along with high-quality components to suit the driver.

Developed through years of extensive on-track testing, the ULTRA Kart is designed for drivers who push limits and expect their equipment to do the same. With local manufacturing, responsive support and a racer-focused mindset, ULTRA Kart is positioning itself as a serious new force in North American karting.

To learn more about the ULTRA Kart product, contact paul@ultrakart.ca. A full website is in the works and will be online soon.