Canadian Karting Prodigy Jensen Burnett Aims for FIA Karting World Championships Glory

The Canadian karting world has been set ablaze by the 13-year-old sensation, Jensen Burnett. Having clinched three consecutive Canadian Championship wins, Jensen has showcased his indomitable racing spirit on both Canadian and European circuits.

In a pivotal chapter of his racing journey, Jensen joined forces with Racing Edge Motorsport (REM) in Canada. Founded by principal Kevin Monteith, REM has carved out a reputation for nurturing and shaping elite talents in the motorsports arena. With a shared vision, the collaboration saw Burnett and REM launching an assertive campaign, eventually winning the coveted Canadian National Championships.

Beginning his European journey with the Energy Corse team in 2021, Jensen was mentored by the likes of Mick Panigada and Simone Sorio, both of whom have previously coached notable drivers like Alex Albon, Kimi Antonelli, and Alex Powell. These seasoned mentors prepared him for a landslide victory at the ROK Superfinal in Mini in 2021.

Building on this momentum, Jensen transitioned to the Junior category in 2022. Despite the subsequent two years being focused on his development, the prodigy managed to secure wins at the SKUSA Winter Series and Pro Tour.

As 2023 unfolds, all eyes are on Jensen as he prepares for his most challenging race yet – the FIA Karting World Championships at the renowned Franciacorta Racetrack in Northern Italy. A venue that resonates with nostalgia for Burnett. “Franciacorta Race track is the very first track I raced at in Italy back in 2020! It’s held a place in my heart ever since,” Jensen reminisces, referring to his top-30 finish at the ROK Superfinal in his debut international competition.

His journey took an exciting turn at the start of 2022 when he joined the ranks of Ricky Flynn Motorsport – a karting team with a legacy of nurturing talents like Logan Sargent, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri. Impressively, eight out of the current twenty F1 drivers have once been a part of the Ricky Flynn team.

Jensen recalled the recent visit of Lando and Oscar to the Italian track, where they spent time with McLaren CEO, Zac Brown, filming for the Netflix Series “Drive to Survive”.

“I’ve been blessed to race with two amazing teams in Europe. Energy Corse was my first home, and Ricky Flynn is a dream come true,” Burnett shares with palpable excitement. “With unwavering support from my family and my incredible sponsor GFL, I’m gearing up for the big race at Franciacorta.”

Lending his support, GFL CEO Patrick Dovigy stated, “GFL’s support for Jensen Burnett at the top level of karting is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to elevating Canada’s competitiveness in motorsports and fostering the growth of a future champion.”

Undoubtedly, the FIA Karting World Championships will be a defining moment in Jensen Burnett’s nascent but promising career. And as the engines roar and karts zoom, fans worldwide will be eagerly watching this young Canadian’s next move.

Canadian Karting News will be at the FIA World Karting Championships in Italy this weekend to follow the progress of Burnett as he takes on the world. Tune into CKN and our social media accounts to follow with us.