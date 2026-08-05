Canadian Karting Championships to be Live Streamed!

This year’s Canadian Karting Championships at the Hamilton Karting Complex will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Ron Fellows Karting and the Hamilton Karting Complex, organizers of this year’s event, made the announcement this morning. The race will run from August 13-16, with the two weekend days live-streamed, including all of Championship Sunday.

The broadcast will be operated by the group that was trackside last year at Mosport, bringing a level of professionalism that is seen on TV. More details to come when announced.

Registration for the event is open for all 12 official categories. Visit http://ronfellowskarting.com to find all the important information about the event and to register. Reminder: a National License is required to compete.

Official class list:

Mini Rok

ROK VLR Junior

ROK VLR Senior

Rotax Micro/Mini Max

Rotax Junior Max

Rotax Senior Max

Rotax DD2 Max

Briggs Cadet

Briggs Junior

Briggs Senior Lite (320lbs)

Briggs Senior (340lbs)

Briggs Senior Heavy (375lbs)

The event will once again utilize a split daily schedule. The morning portion will feature the Vortex ROK categories plus Briggs Cadet, Senior Light and Senior Heavy. The afternoon rotation will feature the Rotax Max categories, plus Briggs Junior and Senior.