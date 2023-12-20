Canadian Karting Championships Returning to Hamilton in 2024

The Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships are heading back to the the Hamilton Karting Complex in 2024 as announced by the event organizers, the MRFKC.

After an excellent set of upgrades, which included a nice new extension and complete repaving, Hamilton hosted a number of major events in the summer of 2023, including the Canadian Karting Championships.

The event is scheduled for August 15-18.

No further details we announced in regards to which categories will compete as 2023 featured 14 Canadian champions crowned in a mix of Briggs, Rotax Max and Rok Cup categories.