Canadian Briggs Racers Flock to Cup Karts Spring Nationals

Holy smokes our Canadian karters have been busy this winter and this coming weekend is no exception as a huge contingent of racers is set to compete in the Cup Kart Spring Nationals in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Making up 51 of the 359 entries for this weekend’s blockbuster Briggs race, Canadian drivers are by and far the second largest contingent at the event next to the host USA.

From Kid Kart all the way to Legends, there is Canadian representation all over the paddock at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the unique and exciting kart circuit is located inside the famous NASCAR oval.

Speaking with Gerald Caseley of the Cup Karts Canada Division, he is blown away at the attendance and support the Cup Karts program is getting from north of the border.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled with at amount of Canadians that are spending their time and money to come and represent at the Spring Nats. I am excited to see them get on track and compete head-to-head with their counterparts.”

The Senior Light division is set to be the largest category on track this weekend, featuring 69 entries. 17 of those entries will be from Canada and there’s a handful that is more than capable of standing on top of the podium come Sunday. Alex Murphy, Jon Treadwell, Nicky Palladino and Logan Ploder will be the ones to watch along with the likes of Michael Ing, Khloe Drummond, Christian Savaglio and Parker Gill who could all start their season on a high.

A number of the Senior drivers will pull double duty this weekend as Murphy, Treadwell, and Aidan Shimbashi have also entered Senior Medium, a class that has 67 entries. Jason Rothman will compete in Senior Medium and Senior Heavy while Steven MacVoy will race in Senior Heavy and Masters.

There are great numbers in the Junior divisions as well this weekend, headlined by 61 in Briggs Junior. Eight of them will be from north of the border, featuring three different provinces. Nathan Dupuis has been a very busy driver this winter and is coming off a podium at GoPro Motorplex just down the road this past weekend. He is joined by Sebastian Day, another Canadian Champion, Ethan Lowther, Max Franceschelli, Franco Cariati, and Muskaan Sattaur, who stood on the podium at the Cup Karts Winter Nationals.

Sportsman will feature three canucks in the 28-kart grid, Hudson Jack Urlin, who comes off a podium at the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour, along with Luca Cariati and Emma Plate.

In Cadet, we have Andrew Adam, Melville Dos Santos and Anthony Di Donato as part of the 25-driver lineup and finally the Francisco cousins Jayden and Liam will hit the track in Kid Karts.

The racing gets underway on Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway with Qualifying and two rounds of heat races. With massive grids in a number of classes, drivers will get split up and have to fight their way into Sunday’s main events with solid results in the heat races, or with a trip through the Last Chance Races on Sunday morning. CKNA Spring Nationals champions will be crowned Sunday afternoon after 16-lap Final races.

We want to wish good luck to all of the competitors this weekend!

Canadian Entries at Cup Karts Spring Nationals

Junior (61 Entries)

Nathan Dupuis

Franco Cariati

Max Franceschelli

Liam Plate

Charles-Oliveier Dionne

Muskaan Sattaur

Alexis Vaillancourt

Ethan Lowther

Sebastian Day

Senior Light (69 Entries)

Quintin Murdoch

Nicky Palladino

Scotty Walkins

Alex Murphy

Mackenzie Matthews

Carson Bartlett

Parker Gill

Logan Prince

Logan Ploder

Michael Ing

Jonathon Treadwell

Jaden Harry

Aidan Shimbashi

Caden Drummond

Khloe Drummond

Christian Savaglio

Alec Drummond

Senior Medium (67 Entries)

Alex Murphy

Jonathon Treadwell

Aidan Shimbashi

Jason Rothman

Masters

Marc Stehle

Kevin May

Greg Scollard

Steven MacVoy

Ian MacIntyre

Craig Steane

Senior Heavy

Christopher Mitchell

Jason Rothman

Greg Scollard

Steven MacVoy

William Lowther

Sportman

Hudson Jack Urlin

Luca Cariati

Emma Plate

Cadet

Andrew Adam

Melville Dos Santos

Anthony Di Donato

Legends

Richard Mizener

Eli Yanko

Ronald Henrie

Kid Kart

Jayden Francisco

Liam Francisco

Learn more about Cup Karts North America and the Cup Karts Canada Division on their website, http://cupkarts.com.