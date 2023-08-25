Canada Final Championship Comes Down to Chilliwack Finale

Canada’s best from the west has arrived in Chilliwack, British Columbia to settle the score.

The Max Karting Group Canada Final is on track this weekend where six Champions will not only earn the title as 2023 champion but will also win the opportunity to compete in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as a member of Team Canada.

The race to Bahrain is on and it was a very busy day on track Friday for official practice.

Once again, Rotax Senior has exceeded expectations and has a grid featuring more than 30 drivers. There is some international flare again this weekend too as round one winner Macy Williams from the USA, and runner-up Oliver Hodgson from the United Kingdom are joined by Ariel Elkin from Israel, who will race with TB Kart and The Race Lab.

There is plenty of local star power to keep these internationals from stealing the thunder on Canadian soil as the likes of Griffin Dowler, Zachary Claman DeMelo, Kris Dinkov and Ian Qiu are in the running for the championship and won’t want to relinquish it. Ziming Wang, Kellen Ritter, Kyle Francis are among the drivers looking for just the win this weekend after missing round one last month. The points amongst the top 10 are close after Stratotech, so anything is possible this weekend.

The Junior Max championship battle is another we have our eyes on this weekend. Boss Patel leads the way over Grayson Thorpe-Doubble and Kaylee Countrymann while Louis-Thomas Pelletier and Jamel Abougoush are also very close. And while she ranks down in ninth after the weekend in Edmonton, watch out for Coco Chi as she looks to rebound after showing race-winning pace in round one until some tough luck in the Prefinal derailed her entire weekend.

Micro Max and Mini Max had drivers dominate and score maximum points in round one, so it will be interesting to see if anyone has anything for James Bedard and Alexis Baillergeon.

Finally, DD2 and DD2 Masters are small again but feature drivers desperate to return to the Grand Finals. Griffin Dowler and Macy Williams are pulling double-duty again this weekend and will have Matthew Taskinen to challenge in DD2 while Jared Freeston has Derek Wang and a few others company nipping at his rear bumper for an opportunity to steal a race win and a ticket to Bahrain.

There is also some Briggs and Shifter action on tap this weekend as well as a Kind Kart showcase on Sunday.

