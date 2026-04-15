Calling All Rotax DD2’s! RMC Ontario is Awarding a RGF Ticket This Season

It’s Spring, kart tracks are opening across the country, and what felt like an incredibly long and drawn-out winter is finally behind us.

Building on a very successful sophomore season in 2025, RMC Ontario is pushing their limits again in 2026 with more tracks, an additional Rotax Grand Finals ticket and some new rules to help level the playing field.

This year, four different circuits will be utilized in the championship. Hamilton will host the season opener, followed by an event at the Mosport Karting Centre for round two. The third stop has caught plenty of attention as Toronto Motorsports Park will host a kart race for the first time in more than a decade as the home of round three before RMC Ontario joins up with RMC Quebec for the championship finale as part of the Canadian Open at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec.

For series co-organizer Danielle Duffy, adding new tracks was key for the growth of the series, and she’s really happy to see Mosport on the schedule, along with the big announcement of TMP.

“Adding new tracks to the schedule was a major priority for us this year. Each facility brings its own character and challenges, which not only pushes our drivers to adapt and grow, but also elevates the overall championship experience. We’re especially excited to welcome Mosport and to bring karting to Toronto Motorsports Park; it’s a big step forward for RMC Ontario.”

RMC Ontario organizers did a number of site visits to TMP in 2025 to develop a layout that will work best for karts. Barriers will be brought in to add safety to the circuit as well.

Rotax DD2 is on the schedule this year

A fourth ticket to the prestigious Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals is available this season at RMC Ontario as the Rotax DD2 division makes its official debut.

The two-speed Rotax platform has always been one of Canada’s strongest categories at the Grand Finals, and RMC Ontario is a great opportunity to qualify for a position on Team Canada in Portugal this fall.

New spec gear for Mini-Max division

RMC Ontario has implemented a series branded mandatory sprockets for the Mini-Max division this season. REV Performance Materials will manufacture the custom-branded 73T sprocket, which will be available for purchase from the series at registration for each event.

The Mini-Max division will also inspect and seal all exhaust pipes on the Friday of each race event, further emphasizing the series commitment to fair play.

Parc Ferme Returns

Once again, RMC Ontario will utilize Parc Ferme for their Rotax Max categories this season. All fuel and tires will remain in a secured area between on-track sessions and must be installed before entering the hot grid of a session and removed before the chassis returns to the open paddock.

Special Hotel Group Rate for Hamilton

RMC Ontario has secured a group hotel rate for the Sheridan Hotel in Hamilton. Those looking for accommodations can use this link for this exclusive rate.

Reservations can also be made by contacting the 24-hour, toll-free reservations at 1-888-627-8161 and asking for the “RMC Ontario R1” block.

2026 RMC Ontario Schedule

Round 1 – May 30-31 – Hamilton Karting Complex

Round 2 – June 20-21 – Mosport Karting Centre

Round 3 – July 18-19 – Toronto Motorsports Park

Round 4 – July 25-26 – SRA Karting Mirabel (Canadian Open 1.5x Points)

To learn more about the RMC Ontario, visit their website: http://rmcontario.com.