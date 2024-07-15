Calgary Kart Racing Club Ready to Host Their Annual North of 49 Karting Championship

Press release by: Calgary Kart Racing Club.

The 4th annual North of 49 Karting Championship hosted by the Calgary Kart Racing Club is set to kick off, July 19 to 21st. This totally unique event features a format unlike anything else in North American kart racing that puts a premium on fun and close competition, highlighting everything that makes karting the most exciting form of motorsports.

The brainchild of CKRC’s legendary veteran racer John Kwong, the format is a throw back to the days before transponders, when racers couldn’t just qualify first and drive away from the field, and had to earn the victory through wheel to wheel competition. At North of 49 racers will compete across 4 heat races with each driver starting one heat from the front of the pack, two from the middle of the pack and one from the back of the pack. The top performer through the heats will start from pole for the winner take all final event competing for great cash prizes.

Event co-organizer and karting veteran Jake Thompson had the following to say when asked about North of 49. “Our goal with this event is to capture the excitement of attending a big race, but focus more on the everyman racer as opposed to just the most competitive drivers. The vast majority of kart racers aren’t looking to win a ticket to the world championships, they are just looking to have fun and I can’t imagine a better event than the North of 49 if that is your mindset. We have worked hard on the format to create the right balance of exciting but safe racing and the reviews out of last years race were overwhelmingly positive”

Saturday Night will feature a family friendly BBQ in conjunction with on track action as the Dash for Cash returns for the second year in a row. 5 drivers in each class will compete in an Australian pursuit, with the last place driver black flagged after each lap until one driver remains taking home the cash prize.

North of 49 is pleased to welcome a new title sponsor this year, with The Strip Joint (think chicken) coming on board to support this great event. Each class will feature $1000 in cash prizes in addition to other prizes to be awarded.

Registration is available online with Overdrive Motorsports offering a $20 voucher to all entries prior to July 12! https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/2024-north-of-49-karting- championships-strathmore-motorsports-park-217055