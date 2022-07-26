Cadet: Zhao Controls in the Dry; Urlin Shines in the Rain

The competition at the top of Briggs Cadet was stout at Goodwood Kartways as a trio of regulars went toe-to-toe on the championship weekend of the Cup Karts Canada Division season.

Saturday’s race day was controlled mostly by David Zhao (Exprit), who entered the weekend as the championship leader after the event in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec last month.

Zhao put his kart on the pole position in Qualifying but lost the first heat race to Hudson Urlin (Nitro Kart). He came back swinging in heat two and put himself P1 for the start of the Final.

From third on the grid, Justin Di Lucia (Intrepid Kart) helped push Zhao to the early lead but Urlin slotted into second place.

Some great early laps allowed Zhao to pull away while Di Lucia went to work on Urlin, pulling off a pass on lap two to get the position.

Aside from navigating some lap traffic, the front three were set from there as Zhao slid across the finish line for the win over Di Lucia and Urlin while Theodore Tsantis (Exprit) and Shaun Evans (Intrepid Kart) completed the top five.

Cup Karts Canada Division Briggs Cadet Saturday Final Results

1 David Zhao ﻿ 2 Justin Di Lucia 1.674 3 Hudson Urlin 4.940 4 Theodore Tsatanis 12.649 5 Shaun Evans 12.860 6 Melville Dos Santos 18.205 7 George Ho 20.658 8 Nicholas Capilongo 21.521 9 Marco Bazan 21.719 10 Luca Rodriguez 34.401 11 Marco Fazari 36.182 12 Jayden Francisco 36.960 13 Anthony Di Donato 40.426 14 Aiden Kishun 1 lap 15 Dominick Moskalenko 1 lap 16 Liam Francisco 1 lap 17 Patrick St Pierre 1 lap 18 Kai Abellera 1 lap 19 Oskar Swiderski 5 laps 20 Asher Pavan 5 laps 21 William Choquette 9 laps

Rainy conditions really challenged the Cadets when they took to the track on Sunday and this it was Urlin’s time to shine when it mattered most.

Zhao once again kicked the day off with the fastest lap in Qualifying and he controlled the two heat races too, but Di Lucia and Urlin were never far away.

The battle for the podium was settled early on in the race as the front four mixed it up. Di Lucia was the initial leader but Zhao took control on lap two while Dominic Moskalenko (Intrepid) and Urlin were in tow.

Urlin wasted no time working his way up from fourth and by lap three he was in the lead of the race and managing the drying conditions with his rain tires perfectly.

Nine laps later there were no changes at the top and Urlin put himself on the top of the Cup Karts podium for the second time this season while a second-place finish was enough for Zhao to lock up the championship race. Di Lucia was third while Moskalenko and Oskar Swiderski (OK1 Kart) completed the top five.

Cup Karts Canada Division Briggs Cadet Sunday Final Results