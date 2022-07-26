Connect with us
SRA Karting

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Cadet: Zhao Controls in the Dry; Urlin Shines in the Rain

#CupKartsCanada

Cadet: Zhao Controls in the Dry; Urlin Shines in the Rain

Four podiums for Zhao scores him the Cup Karts Canada title
Published on

The competition at the top of Briggs Cadet was stout at Goodwood Kartways as a trio of regulars went toe-to-toe on the championship weekend of the Cup Karts Canada Division season.

Saturday’s race day was controlled mostly by David Zhao (Exprit), who entered the weekend as the championship leader after the event in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec last month.

Zhao put his kart on the pole position in Qualifying but lost the first heat race to Hudson Urlin (Nitro Kart). He came back swinging in heat two and put himself P1 for the start of the Final.

From third on the grid, Justin Di Lucia (Intrepid Kart) helped push Zhao to the early lead but Urlin slotted into second place.

Some great early laps allowed Zhao to pull away while Di Lucia went to work on Urlin, pulling off a pass on lap two to get the position.

Aside from navigating some lap traffic, the front three were set from there as Zhao slid across the finish line for the win over Di Lucia and Urlin while Theodore Tsantis (Exprit) and Shaun Evans (Intrepid Kart) completed the top five.

Cup Karts Canada Division Briggs Cadet Saturday Final Results

1David Zhao﻿
2Justin Di Lucia1.674
3Hudson Urlin4.940
4Theodore Tsatanis12.649
5Shaun Evans12.860
6Melville Dos Santos18.205
7George Ho20.658
8Nicholas Capilongo21.521
9Marco Bazan21.719
10Luca Rodriguez34.401
11Marco Fazari36.182
12Jayden Francisco36.960
13Anthony Di Donato40.426
14Aiden Kishun1 lap
15Dominick Moskalenko1 lap
16Liam Francisco1 lap
17Patrick St Pierre1 lap
18Kai Abellera1 lap
19Oskar Swiderski5 laps
20Asher Pavan5 laps
21William Choquette9 laps

Rainy conditions really challenged the Cadets when they took to the track on Sunday and this it was Urlin’s time to shine when it mattered most.

Zhao once again kicked the day off with the fastest lap in Qualifying and he controlled the two heat races too, but Di Lucia and Urlin were never far away.

The battle for the podium was settled early on in the race as the front four mixed it up. Di Lucia was the initial leader but Zhao took control on lap two while Dominic Moskalenko (Intrepid) and Urlin were in tow.

Urlin wasted no time working his way up from fourth and by lap three he was in the lead of the race and managing the drying conditions with his rain tires perfectly.

Nine laps later there were no changes at the top and Urlin put himself on the top of the Cup Karts podium for the second time this season while a second-place finish was enough for Zhao to lock up the championship race. Di Lucia was third while Moskalenko and Oskar Swiderski (OK1 Kart) completed the top five.

Cup Karts Canada Division Briggs Cadet Sunday Final Results

1Hudson Urlin﻿
2David Zhao1.967
3Justin Di Lucia2.127
4Dominick Moskalenko14.501
5Oskar Swiderski14.758
6Melville Dos Santos14.903
7Asher Pavan24.436
8Jayden Francisco26.972
9Marco Fazari31.400
10Nicholas Capilongo31.970
11Shaun Evans40.158
12Georgo Ho41.449
13William Choquette45.363
14Aidan Kishun47.116
15Marco Bazan48.156
16Anthony Di Donato48.987
17Luca Roriguez1 lap
18Kai Abellera2 laps
19Liam Francisco6 laps

Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

To Top