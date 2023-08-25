Cabral Celebrates Briggs Cadet Canadian Championship

The Briggs Cadet Final was a great battle between Kegan Irwin (CL Kart), Ava Cabral (BirelART), Andrew Adams (Exprit) and Carlo Lot (BirelART).

Irwin led the race early as the running order shuffled in the opening laps. Cabral moved forward and into the lead on lap five and as the group passed the halfway mark, Lot took his turn out front and the front pair began to pull away.

Using a defensive line, Lot kept himself ahead until the finish line but for the second race in a row, a penalty would change the finishing order.

For contact early in the race, as well as a pushback bumper violation, Lot slipped back to fifth in the final results while Cabral was awarded the victory.

It was a huge celebration for Cabral who just returned to racing last week from a hand injury she sustained at the start of the season.

Ryker Magro put forth a great drive in the second half to the Final to finish in second place while Adams completed the podium in third, just edging out Giulio Berlinguet (BirelART) at the finish line.