Bulpitt Bringing Canadian Grit to the ROK Cup SuperFinal!

Fresh off a thrilling victory at the 2026 Canadian Karting Championships, Luke Bulpitt is preparing to take his talents to the international stage, where he will represent Canada at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Lonato, Italy.

The newly crowned Canadian Mini ROK Champion will join forces with AV Racing aboard a Parolin Kart at South Garda Karting, taking on some of the world’s best young racers in one of the biggest events on the international ROK calendar.

For Bulpitt, the opportunity is a fitting reward for an impressive 2026 campaign that has seen him progress from a relative newcomer in the Mini ROK category to a national champion, all in his first full season competing in the division.

His ticket to Italy was earned in dramatic fashion at the Canadian Karting Championships in Hamilton, where he delivered one of the most exciting finishes of the weekend.

After winning the Prefinal and securing pole position for the championship-deciding race, Bulpitt found himself in a fierce battle for the victory. Dropping to third on the final lap, he refused to settle for another near miss after narrowly losing the KartStars Nationals just one week earlier.

“This was my first time racing the Canadian Karting Championship, and being my first full year of Mini ROK, it means a lot!” Bulpitt told CKN.

“I had pole position from the win in the Prefinal. I was a bit scared starting in first – it’s always easier to start in second for some reason.”

But when the pressure was on, Bulpitt delivered.

“On the last lap, I got put down to third, and I thought after losing by a few inches the week before in the Kartstars Nationals, I’m not doing that again! When I crossed the finish line first after a couple of passes in the last 2 corners, I was just in shock and my heart was probably going 180 beats per minute.”

Luke Bulpitt getting interviewed at the Canadian Karting Champion (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

That spectacular finish secured the Canadian Championship and, more importantly for his next adventure, the opportunity to compete against international competition at the ROK Cup SuperFinal.

It’s an opportunity that Bulpitt and his family weren’t necessarily expecting when the season began.

Having graduated from the Arrive and Drive program at Goodwood Kartways, Bulpitt has spent much of his karting career competing under his family’s own tent, learning and developing with each race weekend.

“No, actually I came out of the arrive and drive program at Goodwood Kartways. We then became a family-run tent. My dad says, we live one weekend at a time,” explained Bulpitt when asked if racing internationally had always been a dream.

“I know I am playing catch up with the rest of the field, most of the drivers I’m racing against have been running for quite a few years but my dad says focus on being a better driver than you were last week.”

That steady progression has taken him from competing at the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour in January to becoming a Canadian Champion in August, and now to the doorstep of his first European karting experience.

“I’m excited to experience Europe for the first time for one, and for two, I’m excited to race against all the new competition that I haven’t raced against before.”

For his international debut, Bulpitt will benefit from the experience of a proven Italian racing operation.

He has signed on with AV Racing, the same team that helped fellow Canadian Jayden Francisco capture the Mini ROK U10 title at last year’s ROK Cup SuperFinal.

Interestingly, the possibility of joining AV Racing was something Bulpitt’s father had considered long before his son secured the Canadian Championship.

“Ever since Jayden (Francisco) won the SuperFinal last year, my Dad saved the race results with that winning team beside Jayden’s name,” Bulpitt explained.

“He says he sent a reminder to himself to show up in the summer the next year, just in case I won a ticket to Italy. My family isn’t big on the tent idea, but he convinced me that a good local team would be better than just us for the first time in Italy.”

With AV Racing providing support and a Parolin Kart underneath him, Bulpitt will have an experienced team to help him adapt to South Garda Karting and the challenges of international competition.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Of course, the significance of the opportunity extends well beyond the racetrack.

As the reigning Canadian Champion, Bulpitt will proudly carry the Maple Leaf into battle, joining the Canadian contingent competing at this year’s SuperFinal.

“Having the Canadian flag on my back representing Canada in one of the biggest karting tournaments in the world, knowing that everyone at home is behind me means a lot,” he said.

“We started a GoFundMe to help raise money to get here, and seeing the local support really makes me feel like I am racing for a community.”

That support has made the experience even more meaningful for the young racer, who recognizes the opportunity to compete internationally is a major step in his development.

And while Bulpitt knows the competition in Italy will be fierce, he’s approaching the challenge with the same determination that helped him claim the Canadian Championship.

“This year was about getting experience since the beginning in January. Starting at the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour in the winter to the Nationals in Hamilton just over a month ago,” he explained.

“Everyone is saying Europeans have bigger elbows. I’ve never been here, so I don’t know, but I know Canadians are tough, so let’s see.”

Beyond the competition, Bulpitt is also looking forward to experiencing Italy for the first time, a trip that carries some extra significance given his family’s Italian heritage.

“My mom is Italian, and I’ve been doing DuoLingo to learn Italian. So far, I know how to order a coffee and ask for a rental car,” he joked.

“I don’t drink coffee, and I’m not old enough to rent a car, but I’m working on things so let’s see how this week goes.”

With his first Canadian Championship already secured, Bulpitt now has the chance to measure himself against some of the best Mini ROK competitors from around the globe.

The learning curve will undoubtedly be steep, but the experience of competing at South Garda Karting, working with an accomplished international team and representing Canada on the world stage will be another significant milestone in his young career.

And after proving he can rise to the occasion when a national championship is on the line, Bulpitt will be eager to see what he can accomplish when the green flag drops in Italy.

From Canadian Champion to international competitor, Luke Bulpitt is ready for his next challenge.

The ROK Cup SuperFinal runs from October 14-17 at South Garda Karting with a live stream of the main events available to watch on Saturday, October 17. CKN will be trackside to support Team Canada, posting results, updates, photos and more as our seven Canadian drivers compete with the best Rokkers from around the world. Be sure to follow along on our website and social media to catch all the action.