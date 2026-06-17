BSC Ontario Set to Debut This Weekend at Mosport

The inaugural Briggs & Stratton Challenge Ontario presented by REV Performance Materials gets underway this weekend at Mosport Karting Centre, bringing a new level of competition and opportunity for Briggs racers across the province.

Round 1 of the new championship will feature two complete race days on Saturday and Sunday, with each day including practice, qualifying, a pre-final and a final. While competitors are not required to race both days, those who do will maximize their track time and championship opportunities as the series begins. The event will run in conjunction with the second round of the RMC Ontario Championship.

Open to all Briggs-powered classes, the BSC Ontario program has attracted attention with an impressive list of prizes available throughout the season, including REV Bucks, custom helmet painting, custom Tillett rib protectors, a team award and even a Radical race car test drive.

The weekend also doubles as a MIKA club race for all Briggs categories except Senior Light and Senior Heavy. Drivers in eligible classes will receive a free drop in the MIKA championship standings, with points calculated from their average finishing positions in Saturday’s and Sunday’s finals.

One notable benefit for competitors is that an ASN National Licence is not required to participate in the BSC Ontario series, making the championship accessible to a wider range of racers.

With a strong turnout expected and a host of prizes on the line, the Briggs & Stratton Challenge Ontario is set to make its debut in exciting fashion at Mosport Karting Centre this weekend.

CKN is excited to support the opening round of the new BSC Ontario at Mosport. This weekend is a great opportunity to purchase a weekend photo package of your favourite driver. Package includes a great selection of digital images from BOTH race days, along with a 13×19 photo print from the weekend. Order now on the CKN Store: http://canadiankartingnews.com/store. Order must be placed by the end of the day Friday, June 19.