#BSCOntario
BSC Ontario Launches with Epic Briggs Senior Battles at Mosport
The inaugural Briggs & Stratton Challenge Ontario (BSC Ontario) presented by REV Performance Materials got off to a thrilling start this past weekend at the Mosport Karting Centre, as more than 40 Briggs Senior competitors put on a spectacular show during the opening round of the new championship.
Running alongside the RMC Ontario program, the new BSC Ontario series was created to recognize and showcase the talented four-cycle racers who compete alongside their two-cycle counterparts during major race weekends. The opening event delivered exactly what organizers hoped for, featuring packed grids, intense racing and dramatic battles throughout the weekend.
With 40-plus entries in Briggs Senior, the field was split into two groups for the Pre Finals and Finals before the top 26 drivers advanced to the A Final, where the fight for victory proved to be among the closest of the weekend.
At the center of it all was veteran racer Jonathon Treadwell.
Treadwell was nearly flawless throughout the weekend, sweeping both A Final victories and establishing himself as the early championship leader in the new three-round series.
Saturday’s Final was a classic Briggs Senior draft-fest, with the lead changing hands multiple times throughout the 14-lap race. At the finish line, Treadwell edged Nicholas Capilongo by a mere 0.089 seconds, while Major Makovskis completed the podium just 0.261 seconds behind the winner. The top ten drivers were separated by only 2.016 seconds in one of the closest finishes of the event.
Sebastian Day and Evan Coulson rounded out Saturday’s top five after remaining firmly in the lead pack from start to finish.
Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN
Sunday’s Final delivered more of the same, but once again it was Treadwell who found himself at the front when it mattered most.
After another fierce battle among the leaders, Treadwell crossed the line just 0.432 seconds ahead of Makovskis to complete the weekend sweep. Day added another podium finish in third, only 0.497 seconds behind the winner, while Capilongo and Owen McCarthy completed the top five.
The double victory was particularly impressive considering the level of competition throughout the field. Every session featured large lead groups, constant position changes and razor-thin margins, showcasing the depth of talent within Ontario’s Briggs racing community.
Makovskis emerged as one of Treadwell’s strongest challengers throughout the weekend, finishing third on Saturday and improving to second on Sunday. Day was equally consistent with fourth and third-place finishes, while Capilongo added a pair of top-four results after narrowly missing victory in Saturday’s photo finish.
With Round 1 now complete, Treadwell leaves Mosport with maximum points and early momentum in the race for the inaugural Briggs Senior championship.
The BSC Ontario championship continues July 17-19 at Toronto Motorsports Park for Round 2 before concluding August 7-9 at the Hamilton Karting Complex, where the first-ever series champions will be crowned.
Briggs Senior Saturday A Final Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|JONATHON TREADWELL
|15:26.544
|0.000
|14
|65.188
|2
|NICHOLAS CAPILONGO
|15:26.633
|0.089
|14
|65.244
|3
|MAJOR MAKOVSKIS
|15:26.805
|0.261
|14
|64.969
|4
|SEBASTIAN DAY
|15:27.067
|0.523
|14
|65.182
|5
|EVAN COULSON
|15:27.255
|0.711
|14
|65.398
|6
|DYLAN RENY
|15:27.770
|1.226
|14
|65.282
|7
|OWEN McCARTHY
|15:27.858
|1.314
|14
|65.391
|8
|NATHAN WILKIE
|15:27.978
|1.434
|14
|65.733
|9
|JACKSON CORBETT
|15:28.144
|1.600
|14
|65.435
|10
|RAUL GABRIEL CANNTO
|15:28.560
|2.016
|14
|65.610
|11
|MATTIS SIGUS
|15:31.471
|4.927
|14
|66.059
|12
|NATHAN POWELL
|15:31.618
|5.074
|14
|66.036
|13
|LEO THOMASSON
|15:31.737
|5.193
|14
|65.752
|14
|NICHOLAS FOLINO
|15:32.004
|5.460
|14
|65.895
|15
|CONNOR FORKNALL
|15:32.618
|6.074
|14
|65.744
|16
|ADRIAN CHRISTOPHER
|15:38.051
|11.507
|14
|66.223
|17
|SCOTT FORD
|15:38.459
|11.915
|14
|66.262
|18
|ALANA LEE
|15:39.012
|12.468
|14
|66.416
|19
|GABRIEL FERREIRA
|15:39.162
|12.618
|14
|66.300
|20
|ANOUK CYBULSKIE
|15:39.271
|12.727
|14
|65.908
|21
|AUGUSTIN CARTIER
|15:44.202
|17.658
|14
|66.467
|22
|CLAYTON ENGLAND
|15:55.876
|29.332
|14
|67.082
|23
|PHILIPPE KINGSLEY
|16:4.259
|37.715
|14
|67.315
|DNF
|BRAYDON BODLEY
|10:11.298
|0.000
|9
|67.113
|DNF
|CALEB ROBINSON
|1:11.029
|0.000
|1
|69.132
|DNS
|ETHAN MIGUEL
|0.000
|0.000
|–
|0.000
Briggs Senior Sunday A Final Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|JONATHON TREADWELL
|15:18.912
|0.000
|14
|64.951
|2
|MAJOR MAKOVSKIS
|15:19.344
|0.432
|14
|64.912
|3
|SEBASTIAN DAY
|15:19.409
|0.497
|14
|64.942
|4
|NICHOLAS CAPILONGO
|15:19.633
|0.721
|14
|65.272
|5
|OWEN McCARTHY
|15:19.852
|0.940
|14
|65.053
|6
|JACKSON CORBETT
|15:24.181
|5.269
|14
|65.305
|7
|RAUL GABRIEL CANNTO
|15:26.050
|7.138
|14
|65.327
|8
|NATHAN WILKIE
|15:28.312
|9.400
|14
|65.641
|9
|EVAN COULSON
|15:28.798
|9.886
|14
|65.337
|10
|ETHAN MIGUEL
|15:32.588
|13.676
|14
|65.863
|11
|NATHAN POWELL
|15:32.679
|13.767
|14
|65.818
|12
|ANOUK CYBULSKIE
|15:32.934
|14.022
|14
|65.604
|13
|AUGUSTIN CARTIER
|15:35.632
|16.720
|14
|66.163
|14
|MATTIS SIGUS
|15:36.467
|17.555
|14
|65.616
|15
|JACOB HILL
|15:36.476
|17.564
|14
|65.696
|16
|NICHOLAS FOLINO
|15:36.575
|17.663
|14
|65.675
|17
|MATEI CONSTANTINESCU
|15:38.735
|19.823
|14
|65.977
|18
|GABRIEL FERREIRA
|15:39.077
|20.165
|14
|65.588
|19
|DYLAN RENY
|15:39.553
|20.641
|14
|65.351
|20
|LEO THOMASSON
|15:51.316
|32.404
|14
|65.802
|21
|PHILIPPE KINGSLEY
|15:51.581
|32.669
|14
|66.028
|22
|GIULIANO GALLE
|16:7.169
|48.257
|14
|67.220
|DNF
|SCOTT FORD
|14:29.115
|0.000
|13
|65.685
|DNF
|ADRIAN CHRISTOPHER
|14:34.624
|0.000
|13
|65.872
|DNF
|CALEB ROBINSON
|11:11.266
|0.000
|10
|65.843
|DNF
|CONNOR FORKNALL
|11:11.415
|0.000
|10
|65.696