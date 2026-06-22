BSC Ontario Launches with Epic Briggs Senior Battles at Mosport

The inaugural Briggs & Stratton Challenge Ontario (BSC Ontario) presented by REV Performance Materials got off to a thrilling start this past weekend at the Mosport Karting Centre, as more than 40 Briggs Senior competitors put on a spectacular show during the opening round of the new championship.

Running alongside the RMC Ontario program, the new BSC Ontario series was created to recognize and showcase the talented four-cycle racers who compete alongside their two-cycle counterparts during major race weekends. The opening event delivered exactly what organizers hoped for, featuring packed grids, intense racing and dramatic battles throughout the weekend.

With 40-plus entries in Briggs Senior, the field was split into two groups for the Pre Finals and Finals before the top 26 drivers advanced to the A Final, where the fight for victory proved to be among the closest of the weekend.

At the center of it all was veteran racer Jonathon Treadwell.

Treadwell was nearly flawless throughout the weekend, sweeping both A Final victories and establishing himself as the early championship leader in the new three-round series.

Saturday’s Final was a classic Briggs Senior draft-fest, with the lead changing hands multiple times throughout the 14-lap race. At the finish line, Treadwell edged Nicholas Capilongo by a mere 0.089 seconds, while Major Makovskis completed the podium just 0.261 seconds behind the winner. The top ten drivers were separated by only 2.016 seconds in one of the closest finishes of the event.

Sebastian Day and Evan Coulson rounded out Saturday’s top five after remaining firmly in the lead pack from start to finish.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Sunday’s Final delivered more of the same, but once again it was Treadwell who found himself at the front when it mattered most.

After another fierce battle among the leaders, Treadwell crossed the line just 0.432 seconds ahead of Makovskis to complete the weekend sweep. Day added another podium finish in third, only 0.497 seconds behind the winner, while Capilongo and Owen McCarthy completed the top five.

The double victory was particularly impressive considering the level of competition throughout the field. Every session featured large lead groups, constant position changes and razor-thin margins, showcasing the depth of talent within Ontario’s Briggs racing community.

Makovskis emerged as one of Treadwell’s strongest challengers throughout the weekend, finishing third on Saturday and improving to second on Sunday. Day was equally consistent with fourth and third-place finishes, while Capilongo added a pair of top-four results after narrowly missing victory in Saturday’s photo finish.

With Round 1 now complete, Treadwell leaves Mosport with maximum points and early momentum in the race for the inaugural Briggs Senior championship.

The BSC Ontario championship continues July 17-19 at Toronto Motorsports Park for Round 2 before concluding August 7-9 at the Hamilton Karting Complex, where the first-ever series champions will be crowned.

Briggs Senior Saturday A Final Results

Pos Driver Time Diff Laps Best Lap 1 JONATHON TREADWELL 15:26.544 0.000 14 65.188 2 NICHOLAS CAPILONGO 15:26.633 0.089 14 65.244 3 MAJOR MAKOVSKIS 15:26.805 0.261 14 64.969 4 SEBASTIAN DAY 15:27.067 0.523 14 65.182 5 EVAN COULSON 15:27.255 0.711 14 65.398 6 DYLAN RENY 15:27.770 1.226 14 65.282 7 OWEN McCARTHY 15:27.858 1.314 14 65.391 8 NATHAN WILKIE 15:27.978 1.434 14 65.733 9 JACKSON CORBETT 15:28.144 1.600 14 65.435 10 RAUL GABRIEL CANNTO 15:28.560 2.016 14 65.610 11 MATTIS SIGUS 15:31.471 4.927 14 66.059 12 NATHAN POWELL 15:31.618 5.074 14 66.036 13 LEO THOMASSON 15:31.737 5.193 14 65.752 14 NICHOLAS FOLINO 15:32.004 5.460 14 65.895 15 CONNOR FORKNALL 15:32.618 6.074 14 65.744 16 ADRIAN CHRISTOPHER 15:38.051 11.507 14 66.223 17 SCOTT FORD 15:38.459 11.915 14 66.262 18 ALANA LEE 15:39.012 12.468 14 66.416 19 GABRIEL FERREIRA 15:39.162 12.618 14 66.300 20 ANOUK CYBULSKIE 15:39.271 12.727 14 65.908 21 AUGUSTIN CARTIER 15:44.202 17.658 14 66.467 22 CLAYTON ENGLAND 15:55.876 29.332 14 67.082 23 PHILIPPE KINGSLEY 16:4.259 37.715 14 67.315 DNF BRAYDON BODLEY 10:11.298 0.000 9 67.113 DNF CALEB ROBINSON 1:11.029 0.000 1 69.132 DNS ETHAN MIGUEL 0.000 0.000 – 0.000

Briggs Senior Sunday A Final Results