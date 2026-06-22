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BSC Ontario Launches with Epic Briggs Senior Battles at Mosport

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BSC Ontario Launches with Epic Briggs Senior Battles at Mosport

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The inaugural Briggs & Stratton Challenge Ontario (BSC Ontario) presented by REV Performance Materials got off to a thrilling start this past weekend at the Mosport Karting Centre, as more than 40 Briggs Senior competitors put on a spectacular show during the opening round of the new championship.

Running alongside the RMC Ontario program, the new BSC Ontario series was created to recognize and showcase the talented four-cycle racers who compete alongside their two-cycle counterparts during major race weekends. The opening event delivered exactly what organizers hoped for, featuring packed grids, intense racing and dramatic battles throughout the weekend.

With 40-plus entries in Briggs Senior, the field was split into two groups for the Pre Finals and Finals before the top 26 drivers advanced to the A Final, where the fight for victory proved to be among the closest of the weekend.

At the center of it all was veteran racer Jonathon Treadwell.

Treadwell was nearly flawless throughout the weekend, sweeping both A Final victories and establishing himself as the early championship leader in the new three-round series.

Saturday’s Final was a classic Briggs Senior draft-fest, with the lead changing hands multiple times throughout the 14-lap race. At the finish line, Treadwell edged Nicholas Capilongo by a mere 0.089 seconds, while Major Makovskis completed the podium just 0.261 seconds behind the winner. The top ten drivers were separated by only 2.016 seconds in one of the closest finishes of the event.

Sebastian Day and Evan Coulson rounded out Saturday’s top five after remaining firmly in the lead pack from start to finish.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Sunday’s Final delivered more of the same, but once again it was Treadwell who found himself at the front when it mattered most.

After another fierce battle among the leaders, Treadwell crossed the line just 0.432 seconds ahead of Makovskis to complete the weekend sweep. Day added another podium finish in third, only 0.497 seconds behind the winner, while Capilongo and Owen McCarthy completed the top five.

The double victory was particularly impressive considering the level of competition throughout the field. Every session featured large lead groups, constant position changes and razor-thin margins, showcasing the depth of talent within Ontario’s Briggs racing community.

Makovskis emerged as one of Treadwell’s strongest challengers throughout the weekend, finishing third on Saturday and improving to second on Sunday. Day was equally consistent with fourth and third-place finishes, while Capilongo added a pair of top-four results after narrowly missing victory in Saturday’s photo finish.

With Round 1 now complete, Treadwell leaves Mosport with maximum points and early momentum in the race for the inaugural Briggs Senior championship.

The BSC Ontario championship continues July 17-19 at Toronto Motorsports Park for Round 2 before concluding August 7-9 at the Hamilton Karting Complex, where the first-ever series champions will be crowned.

Briggs Senior Saturday A Final Results

PosDriverTimeDiffLapsBest Lap
1JONATHON TREADWELL15:26.5440.0001465.188
2NICHOLAS CAPILONGO15:26.6330.0891465.244
3MAJOR MAKOVSKIS15:26.8050.2611464.969
4SEBASTIAN DAY15:27.0670.5231465.182
5EVAN COULSON15:27.2550.7111465.398
6DYLAN RENY15:27.7701.2261465.282
7OWEN McCARTHY15:27.8581.3141465.391
8NATHAN WILKIE15:27.9781.4341465.733
9JACKSON CORBETT15:28.1441.6001465.435
10RAUL GABRIEL CANNTO15:28.5602.0161465.610
11MATTIS SIGUS15:31.4714.9271466.059
12NATHAN POWELL15:31.6185.0741466.036
13LEO THOMASSON15:31.7375.1931465.752
14NICHOLAS FOLINO15:32.0045.4601465.895
15CONNOR FORKNALL15:32.6186.0741465.744
16ADRIAN CHRISTOPHER15:38.05111.5071466.223
17SCOTT FORD15:38.45911.9151466.262
18ALANA LEE15:39.01212.4681466.416
19GABRIEL FERREIRA15:39.16212.6181466.300
20ANOUK CYBULSKIE15:39.27112.7271465.908
21AUGUSTIN CARTIER15:44.20217.6581466.467
22CLAYTON ENGLAND15:55.87629.3321467.082
23PHILIPPE KINGSLEY16:4.25937.7151467.315
DNFBRAYDON BODLEY10:11.2980.000967.113
DNFCALEB ROBINSON1:11.0290.000169.132
DNSETHAN MIGUEL0.0000.0000.000

Briggs Senior Sunday A Final Results

PosDriverTimeDiffLapsBest Lap
1JONATHON TREADWELL15:18.9120.0001464.951
2MAJOR MAKOVSKIS15:19.3440.4321464.912
3SEBASTIAN DAY15:19.4090.4971464.942
4NICHOLAS CAPILONGO15:19.6330.7211465.272
5OWEN McCARTHY15:19.8520.9401465.053
6JACKSON CORBETT15:24.1815.2691465.305
7RAUL GABRIEL CANNTO15:26.0507.1381465.327
8NATHAN WILKIE15:28.3129.4001465.641
9EVAN COULSON15:28.7989.8861465.337
10ETHAN MIGUEL15:32.58813.6761465.863
11NATHAN POWELL15:32.67913.7671465.818
12ANOUK CYBULSKIE15:32.93414.0221465.604
13AUGUSTIN CARTIER15:35.63216.7201466.163
14MATTIS SIGUS15:36.46717.5551465.616
15JACOB HILL15:36.47617.5641465.696
16NICHOLAS FOLINO15:36.57517.6631465.675
17MATEI CONSTANTINESCU15:38.73519.8231465.977
18GABRIEL FERREIRA15:39.07720.1651465.588
19DYLAN RENY15:39.55320.6411465.351
20LEO THOMASSON15:51.31632.4041465.802
21PHILIPPE KINGSLEY15:51.58132.6691466.028
22GIULIANO GALLE16:7.16948.2571467.220
DNFSCOTT FORD14:29.1150.0001365.685
DNFADRIAN CHRISTOPHER14:34.6240.0001365.872
DNFCALEB ROBINSON11:11.2660.0001065.843
DNFCONNOR FORKNALL11:11.4150.0001065.696

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