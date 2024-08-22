Briggs Senior Heavy – Prior Outduels Teammate for his Third Canadian Title

The starting grid for the Briggs Senior Heavy Final was mixed up quite well as the category was split between rain tires and slicks during their PreFinal. This left Jordan Prior (BirelART) and Owen McCarthy (BirelART) on the front row while many of their contenders, Jon Treadwell (Kubica Kart), Christopher McKeithan (Coyote Kart) and Vasil Tchiplakov (Synergy Kart) were further down the starting grid.

The race started without a hitch as McCarthy quickly moved in behind Prior with Devan Morrison (BirelART) slotting into third.

McKeithan was the first to move forward, catching and overtaking Morrison on lap three but the lead pair had already built a sizable advantage by working together.

By lap five, Treadwell was up to P4 with Tchiplakov on his heels with the pair working together to catch McKeithan in third.

Out front, the pair ran in tandem the entire race with McCarthy never even considering a pass until the final lap.

Behind, Treadwell caught McKeithan with five laps to go and worked his way by for third while Tchiplakov was just behind.

Showcasing his ability to defend a race lead on the final laps, Prior remained ahead of McCarthy all the way to the checkered flag and locked down his third Canadian Karting Championship. McCarthy secured his best finish at the Nationals while Treadwell did manage to cross the finish line in third place after a spirited battle with McKeithan. However, a pushback bumper penalty knocked Treadwell back to fourth and put the American flag on the Canadian podium for McKeithan.