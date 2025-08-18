Briggs Racing Delivers Unforgettable Drama at Canadian Karting Championships

The 2025 Canadian Karting Championships attracted the majority of Canada’s elite four-cycle racing stars, and they did not disappoint at the Mosport Karting Centre this past weekend.

Four Briggs 206 categories roared around the famed Ontario circuit, with Briggs Senior standing out as the largest field of the entire event, attracting a staggering 44 entrants. Every final was a barnburner; lead changes, bumper-to-bumper packs, bold overtakes, and heartbreaks at the checkered flag. There were no easy victories; every champion had to earn it the hard way.

In true Briggs fashion, it wasn’t until the final laps and even the technical inspection that the 2025 Canadian champions were confirmed, but at the end of the day, four Canadian Champions were crowned.

Briggs Senior Heavy: Quezada Prevails in a Wild Finish

The morning closed with the Senior Heavy final, and it was an absolute dogfight. From the start, American standout Christopher McKeithan (Coyote Kart) and Owen McCarthy (BirelART) broke free, with veteran Jonathon Treadwell (Kubica Kart) clawing his way up to join them.

The trio went back and forth, trading paint and track space, until their battling invited a second pack of seven snarling karts into the mix. Suddenly, every corner was a flashpoint.

Then came heartbreak: McCarthy was spun entering corner three while leading, his race and championship hopes erased in an instant. Moments later, McKeithan and Treadwell tangled, sending them wide. Out of nowhere, Wilfred Chui (OTK) slipped by and grabbed the lead with just three laps left, sending the crowd buzzing.

But before long, Anthony Quezada (Kubica Kart) muscled his way through, and then McKeithan regrouped and snatched back the top spot just before the last-lap board. The American held off Quezada in a tense drag race to the finish, seemingly sealing a dramatic victory with Treadwell and Darryl Timmers not far behind.

Unfortunately, the race results changed after the checkered flag. McKeithan’s pushback bumper penalty dropped him to seventh, while Timmers and Morrow also received penalties. With the dust cleared, Quezada was crowned Canadian Champion, Treadwell celebrated second, and Chui earned a hugely popular third-place finish. Eli Yanko (OTK) and Noah Van Straten (Coyote Kart) completed the shuffled top five.

Anthony Quezada – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Briggs Cadet: Francisco Wins by 0.05 Seconds

The Cadet final delivered a heart-stopping drag race to the finish line. From the drop of the green, Tristan Francisco (Nitro Kart) set the pace, but his dominance was tested late when Yousef Adi (Kosmic) came charging through the field after starting from the back.

Adi latched onto Francisco’s rear bumper with just a handful of laps to go and pushed the leader to the limit. Coming out of the final corner, Adi got a great run and pulled alongside in a dash to the line. By just 0.05 seconds, Francisco held on to capture the Canadian title.

Adi’s comeback drive earned him the Vice-Champion’s honour, while American Hawden Lawson (Parolin) settled for third after losing the draft in the closing stages. Max Koutsoukis (Kosmic) and Ricky Ramdin (OTK) secured another round of top-five results to close out their weekends.

Tristan Francisco – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Briggs Junior: A Race of Attrition

If the Cadets were heart-stopping, the Juniors were downright jaw-dropping. The final was marred by two red flags and plenty of drama before a champion could be crowned.

The first stoppage came early after Miggy Montano suffered a wild crash in corner four. Following the restart, leader Kaeleb Pinho (OTK) was heartbreakingly sidelined when his valve cover came off, forcing him out with a mechanical black flag.

The second major incident happened in the final corner, when Cody Shaw (OTK) went airborne in spectacular fashion. Shaw emerged unscathed, but his kart, minus its driver, kept spinning donuts under full throttle before safety crews brought it under control. The crash also eliminated front-runner Jackson Corbett (BirelART), shaking up the order once again.

On the final restart, Ethan Chan (OK1) and Blake Fregeau (Coyote Kart) swapped the lead back and forth, with Chan taking the flag first. But once again, the technical shed decided the outcome. Chan was excluded, while Campin and Fregeau both picked up pushback penalties.

That elevated Kegan Irwin (CL Kart) to the top of the podium, celebrating his first Canadian Championship. Marco Bazan (OK1) was promoted to runner-up, with Quebec’s Levy Arcand (BirelART) earning a hard-fought third place. Cameron Conrathe (Kubica Kart) and Maddox Gauthier (BirelART) were fourth and fifth.

Kegan Irwin – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Briggs Senior: McKeithan Gets Redemption

The weekend reached its climax with the Briggs Senior final, the most anticipated race of the event. Forty-four drivers thundered into turn one, the massive field stretching across the Mosport circuit as the sun began to dip.

Pole sitter Gianluca Savaglio (Kosmic) led the opening laps, aided by Jaden Harry (CL Kart), before Harry made his own move for the lead. Soon after, McKeithan surged to the front, with a lead pack of seven breaking clear before being reeled back in.

By half-distance, it was pure chaos: a dozen karts all slicing and dicing for position, with no one willing to give an inch. Treadwell and his Stealth Kart teammate Sebastian Day charged forward, Savaglio regrouped, and Harry kept trading blows at the sharp end.

The final laps were electric. McKeithan, still fueled by the sting of losing the Senior Heavy victory, defended like his life depended on it. Day, Harry, Treadwell, and Pacza all threw everything they had at him, but somehow the American held on, kart glued to the racing line.

Out of the final corner, McKeithan saw the flag first, redemption secured. He celebrated with both fists in the air, exorcising the earlier heartbreak. Day capped off a remarkable debut Nationals as a Senior with second place, while McCarthy clawed back to third in the final shuffle. Harry and Christopher Wakefield (Coyote Kart) rounded out the top five in a finale that perfectly encapsulated Briggs racing: messy, thrilling, and impossible to predict.

Unforgettable moments at the 2025 Canadian Karting Championships.

Christopher McKeithan – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN