Briggs Masters Managed Perfectly by Lessard

As a late arrival to the Jim Russell Karting Academy, Eric Lessard surprised a few of his fellow drivers in Briggs Masters class when he entered the ring as a last-minute entry.

Showing he didn’t need much time to get up to speed around a circuit he knows very well, Lessard used his one practice session Friday morning to ensure his kart was set up how he wanted before going into Qualifying. Advancing into SuperPole, Lessard (Intrepid Kart) blistered off a hot lap nearly half a second quicker than his competitors to set the tone for the weekend.

In Sunday’s Final, Lessard had his hands full of Greg Scollard (TonyKart) in the opening laps while Jamie MacArthur (TNT Kart) and Steve Lyons (BirelART) were also in the mix.

Scollard got to the lead on lap two but Lessard came back for the top spot on the next lap and MacArthur followed him by Scollard for second place.

A few laps later, Lyons tried to work by Scollard too, but the pair went wheel-to-wheel and it slowed them both up, allowing the leaders to get away.

From there it was just a waiting game until the final lap as MacArthur was content to push Lessard until he was ready to make a move. But Lessard was able to open up just enough of a gap, leading MacArthur no chance to make a move.

Scoring yet another victory in Mont-Tremblant, Lessard took the spoils while MacArthur was just behind in second for the second year in a row. Lyons was able to win the battle for third with Scollard retiring three laps before the finish. Mathieu Martin (CRG) and Pascal Chayer Martel (CRG) completed the top five.

Update on Dan Skilton

On Thursday, shortly after completing a practice session, Masters driver Dan Skilton had a heart attack back at his pit. Instantly, a number of valuable members of our karting family ran to him to help until paramedics arrived.

We spoke to Dan this morning and he is doing well and in good spirits. He is still in the hospital recovering from some broken ribs and a broken sternum and hopes to head home soon.

To those that stepped up to help save his life, we thank you. We are so lucky to have a great community of racers.

Canadian Open Briggs Masters Final Results