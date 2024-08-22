Briggs Junior: Three-Peat for Sebastian Day

It was a historic result in Briggs Junior over the weekend at Sebastian Day drove a brilliant race to win his third straight Briggs Junior Canadian National title, the first to ever accomplish this feat and a great way to cap off his time as a Junior driver.

Sunday’s race saw pole-sitter James Tufford (BirelART) jump out to the early lead with Day slotting into second on the opening lap after a melee exiting corner three claimed front-row started Sloan Sterling (CL Kart), ending her great weekend without a lap in the Final.

Like a veteran, Day locked onto Tufford’s rear bumper and helped push the race leader away from the pack in the opening laps. Behind, Nigel Longley (BirelART) and Jackson Corbett (BirelART) tried to stay with the leaders but slipped back as Nicholas Capilongo (Coyote Kart) worked his way up to third place by lap six.

With 22 laps to run in the Final, Day waited until three laps to go to make his move for the race lead, overtaking into corner one.

Behind, an epic battle formed for the final step on the podium.

Capilongo had his hands full with Blake Fregeau (Coyote Kart), Leonardo Serravalle (BirelART), Ryder Brown (CL Kart), Scott Ford and Corbett.

Once he got out front, Day played the defensive game, keeping Tufford at bay. The youngster looked left and right throughout the final two laps but was unable to find a way by the two-time defending champion.

Rounding the final corner and celebrating his third straight National title, Day was ecstatic with the victory, full of smiles when interviewed post-race and elated during his checkered flag celebration lap.

Tufford crossed the finish line in P2, a huge rebound from a wild ride in 2023 that forced him to watch his Final from the sidelines.

Third went to Serravalle, who smartly navigated his way into P3 and then pulled away from the battle in the closing laps.

Fregeau and Corbett rounded out the top five as contact between Capilongo and Brown ended their chances of a top-five finish late in the race.