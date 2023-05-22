It’s Official: New 1.1 Kilometer, 14-Corner Hamilton Karting Complex

There is an all-new 1.1 kilometer, fourteen-corner layout on the horizon for the Canadian Mini Indy. Canadian Mini Indy is set to rebrand the name of its racetrack as the Hamilton Karting Complex, and the new layout and design will be operational for the CKN Dash for Cash and the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) this July.

The new track will feature a redesigned turn one that leads onto a fast straightaway toward a hairpin at turn two. From there, the all-new sector will challenge racers with mid-speed corners from turn three through to turn eight before the track will rejoin at the former turn four. Heading to a resurfaced turn nine and ten, drivers will then race towards reshaped and widened turns eleven, twelve, and thirteen before the lap concludes at a very fast turn fourteen. The new design has been strategically laid out to allow the track to be run both counterclockwise and clockwise to switch things up for a totally different track running clockwise.

“The full-track will feature a high-stability performance asphalt,” explained Trevor Wickens. “We are bringing new life back to the facility. Canada has some of the most dedicated and passionate racers in the world. We are proud to offer them another great racetrack for our country’s kart community to enjoy.”

Not only will the track have new pavement, a fresh layout, and all new characteristics, but it will also have a new facility name in the Hamilton Karting Complex. Canadian Mini Indy will continue to manage the operational businesses for the track, Arrive and Drive Racing Series, and Hamilton Regional Kart Club.

The new Hamilton Karting Complex track will be open for practice and testing as well as HRKC club racing in mid to late June while the Canadian Mini Indy continues the final touches.

Canadian Mini Indy Owner, Danielle Duffy continued, “The facility will continue to work tirelessly to introduce and develop new drivers into the sport year in and year out.”

For more information on Canadian Mini Indy and the Hamilton Karting Complex please contact Trevor Wickens or Danielle Duffy via e-mail at info@canadianminiindy.com or visit them online at www.canadianminiindy.com.