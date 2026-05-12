Belanger Remains Unstoppable at Home Track

In Briggs Senior, the top half of the field in Qualifying was incredibly close, and that competition continued in the PreFinal and Final races. Unfortunately for Vincent Goulet (BirelART), the fastest qualifier, he had a mechanical failure while leading the PreFinal that forced him to start the Final from the rear.

Simon Belanger (SodiKart) and Bronson Hetherington (OTK) led the way early on, while Augustin Cartier (SodiKart) and Leo Thomasson (SodiKart) kept in tow, leaving Hetherington with no teammates for help.

He waited until lap eleven to take the lead, but his time at the top lasted until two laps to go when Belanger regained the position and Thomasson helped by pushing his teammate by and relegating Hetherington to third.

Belanger remained in control to the finish to lead a SodiKart 1-2 at their home track while Hetherington completed the podium. Adam Goulet (BirelART) had a nice climb in the second half of the race to earn a fourth-place finish ahead of Cartier.

In her first race as a Senior, Myliane Vermette (BirelART) qualified on the front row and crossed the finish line in sixth place, albeit without her front nosecone, relegating her to the bottom of the results after a strong debut performance.