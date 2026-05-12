Baillargeon Swoops in and takes Rotax Senior Victory at SH

All eyes were on the two Senior divisions again this weekend as they continue to dazzle with competition. Slightly smaller in grid size compared to last season, neither category required a split at SH. They still put on a show, and the fence lines around the circuit were packed every time their engines roared.

The start of the Rotax Senior Final saw contact between the leaders that ended their chances before their first lap was even completed.

William Bouthillier (REM/Kosmic) paced the field in Qualifying and the Prefinal to lead the group at the start, but he was attacked by Jeremy St-Cyr (PSL/BirelART) entering the hairpin. Ayden Ingratta (REM/Kosmic) tried to follow St-Cyr through, but made contact with his teammate, spinning both drivers and sending the Rotax Senior field into a frenzy to avoid them. Some did, many did not, and the field was broken up quite quickly.

St-Cyr led the first half of the race from there until Alexis Baillargeon (Premier/TonyKart), who was a last-minute addition to the entry list, mounted an attack, overtaking and eventually pulling a small gap that St-Cyr could not close.

Baillargeon, who mentioned to CKN that he is currently unsure how the rest of his season will happen, scored the first victory while PSL Karting teammates St-Cyr and William Turcot (PSL Karting/BirelART) joined him on the podium.