Bahrain – My Favourite Rotax Grand Finals Destination So Far!

Here we go again – my final race of 2025, another crazy year of karting.

It’s time for my fifteenth (I think) Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in support of Team Canada, and for the third time in the past five years, we’re heading back to the Bahrain International Circuit, undoubtedly my favourite karting venue in the world.

Three in five years is a bit much, but if Rotax is going to repeat locations, Bahrain is by far the best to do so. Located at the Formula 1 circuit in the Gulf State, the Bahrain International Circuit is built like its bigger brother, providing karters with a circuit that resembles a proper F1 track. It’s fast, it’s got plenty of elevation and a great mix of fast and faster corners. It has proper lighting to race at night, and that’s another reason why Bahrain is great, as it creates a schedule unlike any other Grand Finals, mixing both day and night sessions throughout the week, and some gaps to actually enjoy the location you were in.

As a city, it hosts very well. Excellent hotels at a decent rate, resorts for families who don’t want to spend their entire trip at a go-kart track, plenty of sunshine and warm weather to help us forget that winter is coming back home. Yeah, it’s a little far away, but it’s always been worth the trek for me. The country welcomes us, embraces us and loves racing so much that the Bahrain International Circuit is on their money!

There is a reason I don’t want to miss the Grand Finals each year. This event is truly unlike any other. Not that other events like the SKUSA SuperNationals or ROK SuperFinal aren’t unique, this one truly gathers the world to meet and compete each year. It’s like a homecoming seeing friends and fellow racers from around the world. For me, it’s also an incredible chance to share the media room and the track with some truly special media personnel I’ve gotten to know over the last decade and a half.

I also can’t forget the annual chassis photo, when Rotax and their chassis partners for the year line up nearly 400 brand new karts on the track for epic photo ops. It’s a sight to see.

Of course, not everyone gets to go each year, which is another reason why I feel so privileged to attend annually and support the group of drivers and families that get to represent our great country each year. It’s why I love attending our qualifying events too and seeing who qualified for the first time ever, or in some cases, their fifth or more. It’s the race everyone wants to be at and the only one where you really need to win your way in.

I get asked a lot why I like the Rotax Grand Finals and the Rotax program in general, and to be honest, it’s just unique. Sure, it’s not the FIA World Karting Championships when it comes to calibre of racer, but it’s also not based purely on how many dollars were spent to get there. Don’t get me wrong, there are racers around the globe that spend a fortune chasing a Grand Finals ticket, and some still come up short, but that is the beauty of the event, you still have to win your way in. Some classes are easier than others, some regions as well, but you can’t just buy this one.

Looking at Team Canada for 2025, we have a very intriguing group of 21 drivers, a good mix of Grand Finals veterans and rookies and honestly, a group I can see battling for the Nations Cup podium again. Having one of the largest teams each year draws plenty of attention to the Maple Leaf, but it doesn’t always mean results. Our racers are going to have to be their best this week and will need plenty of luck as well. From start to finish, it’s a long event with only a few opportunities to overcome any hiccups. Every position matters in just making it to the Finals.

We have a great leadership team now headed by Christophe Boisclair, and supported by Patrick Moreau and the rest of SRA Karting. They put their hearts into this race every year to ensure that Canadians not only have their best experience, but also have a fighting chance. There’s a lot that goes into getting one of the biggest teams in the paddock here, and they deserve the credit for helping make it all happen.

I’m really lucky to have Neelan joining me in Bahrain to help me cover the action. It’s a big week, and having two sets of eyes and ears goes a long way. We’re here to bring those at home the news and updates on our squad.

I have plans to preview each of our drivers in future stories on CKN before the event starts, so be sure to check back often and follow our coverage throughout the entire event.

You can also watch the event live on the Rotax Karting YouTube channel this week. I know the time change at home is tough, but we will get the link up on the website as well, so it’s easy for everyone to find.