Back to Mont-Tremblant for Coupe de Montreal Penultimate Race

Racers in the Quebec region are heading back to Canada’s best karting facility for the penultimate race of the 2022 Coupe de Montreal Championship.

The Fall Classic is usually the season finale for Quebec racers, but an adjustment in the schedule to allow a race at SH Karting in a couple of weeks means there is still plenty of action left before the class of 2022 is crowned.

The Jim Russell Karting Academy plays host to their third major race of the season after kicking off the season in May, hosting the Canadian Open in July and now the fall classic in September.

With the leaves changing colours and the temperatures cooling off, racers will have many different conditions to tackle compared to the heatwave that was experienced in July.

It will be the fifth of six races on the Coupe de Montreal calendar after tacking SC Performance a couple of weeks ago along with a race at Circuit ICAR in July.

The championship races are very close in almost every category with provincial bragging rights still very much up for grabs.

The two-day event will have practice and Qualifying on Saturday with PreFinals and Finals taking place on Sunday. It appears that another large turnout of Briggs Senior drivers will require the group to be split into halves for Qualifying and their PreFinal to set the grid for the Final.

Sadly, CKN will not be present at the fall classic for the first time in many years but we want to wish all of the competitors ‘good luck’ this weekend.