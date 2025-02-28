Attention Young Canadian Kart Racers: Apply Now for the 2025 Journie Driving Academy!

Do you dream of taking your karting career to the next level? The Journie Driving Academy is back for 2025, and it’s your chance to receive financial support, select equipment, top-tier mentorship, and more to help fuel your racing journey!

What is the Journie Driving Academy?

The Journie Driving Academy is an exclusive program designed to support the next generation of Canadian kart racers.

Three applicants from across Canada will be selected to join the academy and receive a game-changing package that will help propel them toward future success.

What’s Included?

If selected, you’ll receive:

Financial support to assist with racing costs

Select equipment to keep you competitive on track

Mentorship from experienced professionals

A branded livery and race suit to proudly represent Journie Rewards

A special opportunity to participate at the Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy race weekend (July 18-20, 2025) at Exhibition Place in Toronto!

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, you must:

Be a Canadian resident

Be under the age of 15

Compete in a minimum of 15 karting events during the 2025 season

Be able to run a Journie Rewards branded livery and race suit

Be available to participate in the Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy race weekend (July 18-20, 2025)

Embody Journie’s core values of Integrity, Respect, Community, and Safety

Don’t Miss This Opportunity!

This is more than just a sponsorship—it’s an opportunity to gain invaluable experience, enhance your skills, and get noticed on a national stage. If you meet the requirements and have the passion to take your racing career to the next level, apply now!

To apply head over to https://chipganassiracing.com/jda to download the application and then submit it to JDA@ganassi.com.

The deadline to apply is March 16, 2025.

In the meantime, keep training, keep racing, and get ready for the opportunity of a lifetime!

