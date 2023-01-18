Anthony Martella Joins Speed Concepts Racing for 2023

A start of a year, a new season, and a new race team for Canadian kart racer Anthony Martella. Set to join Speed Concepts Racing beginning this weekend, Martella will pilot a Speed Lab Racing Engines-powered OTK chassis in both the ROK VLR Junior and the ROK Junior categories at the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour beginning in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“I am anxious and excited to get started with Speed Concepts Racing,” expressed Martella. “They have a proven track record with success from past seasons, and I look forward to not only learning from their incredible crew but also helping them keep their winning ways in national-level karting across North America.”

“We welcome Anthony to the SCR program and look forward to helping him achieve his goals in the Florida Winter Tour,” explained Speed Concepts Racing’s Mike Speed. “Anthony has the speed to be at the front of the field and the top step of the podium. He is motivated to win, and we were impressed by his and his father’s interest and desire to perform. Anthony will be a great compliment to our already strong junior program, and I am confident that he makes it just that much stronger.”

Coming off an eighth-place finish at the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals, Martella earned a top-ten result at the SKUSA Winter Series during his first event of 2023 last weekend as he shook off the cobwebs after the holiday season. Now as part of the Speed Concepts Racing program, the young Canadian has his sights set on the top step of the podium beginning this weekend. Confirming his ROK Cup USA program with Speed Concepts Racing, Martella will take part in the Florida Winter Tour over the next three months before beginning his Canadian karting season north of the border.

Stay tuned for more information, news, photos, and results from the Anthony Martella racing program.

For more information on Anthony Martella and Martella Motorsports, please contact Tony Martella via email at Tony@SkilledLabourOfCanada.com or by phone to 647.564.0874.