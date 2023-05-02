Anthony Martella Delivers Podium at USPKS Event in Texas

It was another major karting event in North America and another podium result for Anthony Martella. Taking on the second event of the 2023 United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), Martella delivered his team, Speed Concepts Racing, and his major partner, NIN Transport, another podium result as he concluded round two with a pair of top-ten finishes.

“It wasn’t easy,” explained Martella. “We had our issues but overcame them when it counted. A huge thank you to everyone at SCR, NIN Transport, and Martella Motorsports for their continued support. More podiums and wins are coming soon!”

Competing in both the KA100 Junior and X30 Pro Junior classes, Martella’s podium performance came in the X30 ranks. After a trio of heat race results that saw him just outside the top-five, his seventh, seventh and sixth place finishes awarded him an outside row three starting spot in the sixth position for Sunday’s main event. From there, Martella was able to use the power of his Speed Lab Racing Engines prepared IAME X30 and rocket his way toward the front. Despite not having the pace of the eventual race winner, Martella was able to skillfully move his way to the second position and hold his competitors at bay for his first USPKS podium result of the season.

The results on his KA100 Junior side of the program were not as well despite a fourth-place result in the first of three heat races. A tenth-place finish in heat two, along with a P7 result in heat three yielded an 11th-place starting spot for Sunday’s main event, out of a total of 50 KA100 Junior drivers this weekend. Able to move forward in the final, Martella was classified in the ninth position, and will now shift his focus to the next one.

Martella continued, “I wish Sunday was just a little bit better. To be on the podium is great but as a racer, I want to win. We will keep pushing and learning. I have a couple race podium streak going now and want to keep that intact.”

Stay tuned for more news from Anthony Martella and Martella Motorsports in the very near future.

For more information on Anthony Martella and Martella Motorsports, please contact Tony Martella via email at Tony@SkilledLabourOfCanada.com or by phone to 647.564.0874.