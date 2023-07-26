Anthony Martella and NIN Transport Join PSL Karting in Pro Shifter This Weekend

Press Release –

In a move to help advance his career, front-runner Anthony Martella has made the move to the BirelART product line with PSL Karting. Joining forces with the potent North American wide program, Martella will race alongside KZ World Champion Marijn Kremers in the Pro Shifter category as he takes on the Superkarts! USA SummerNationals this weekend at New Castle Motorsports Park.

“It is an honor to join PSL Karting and compete in one of their BirelART chassis,” explained Martella. “My goal is to be a professional in motorsports and while I look to move up the motorsports ladder, this effort allows me to learn four-wheel braking, shifting, and how to better myself for the future.”

Competing in the Junior ranks earlier this season, Martella moved to the Senior ranks a few weeks ago as he enters his first shifter-kart race this weekend.

Martella added, “Part of me is sad as I really wanted to try and win the SKUSA SuperNats and ROK Vegas in Junior but the move to Senior is better for me for the long term. I can’t thank NIN Transport, PSL Karting, BirelART, and Martella Motorsports enough for this amazing opportunity.”

Splitting his time between two programs, Martella will compete aboard a Kosmic with Racing Edge Motorsports in select events in Senior including ROK Vegas while he will race a BirelART machine at both the Canadian Karting Championships and the SKUSA SuperNationals with PSL Karting. Mixing in his first F1600 race with Britain West Motorsports at the end of September, it is a busy time for Anthony.

Martella continued, “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love racing and would do it every day if I could.”

Set to hit the track Thursday for unofficial practice, Friday will be the home of official sessions be a pair of race days on Saturday and Sunday as the 2023 SKUSA Pro Tour concludes.

Stay tuned for more news from Anthony Martella and Martella Motorsports in the very near future.

For more information on Anthony Martella and Martella Motorsports, please contact Tony Martella via email at Tony@SkilledLabourOfCanada.com or by phone to 647.564.0874.