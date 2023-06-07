Another New Track for Nathan Dupuis This Weekend

In a busy month of June, Canadian Nathan Dupuis is back on track this weekend at the Utah Motorsports Campus. Recently competing at an event at New Castle Motorsports Park with Marc Stehle Racing, Dupuis will be back with the potent Speed Concepts Racing program this weekend for the Superkarts! USA SpringNationals.

“I am ready,” expressed Dupuis. “I have learned a lot with the Speeds and that was shown at my last USPKS event with one of my strongest showings in the United States. This weekend, I had another good run at New Castle and am excited to try a new facility this coming weekend in Utah.”

The Utah Motorsports Campus will present another challenge for Dupuis who will enter the event in the X30 Junior ranks. As one of the most competitive classes in karting, the junior category will be extra challenging this weekend as several drivers visited the UMC facility this past weekend for testing.

Dupuis continued, “We will be a little behind on Thursday compared to some of the other drivers who had a few days of testing, but I know we can catch up. I have a great team in my corner and when we put our heads together, we can quickly find the speed.”

Set to hit the track Thursday for testing that will continue with official practice on Friday, Saturday will host round three of the Superkarts! USA Pro Tour with Sunday being the home of round four. Currently 13th in the X30 Junior championship standings, Dupuis is looking forward to a strong weekend to move his way forward.

