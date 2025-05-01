Announcing Our 2025 CKN Summer Tour Schedule!

Canadian Karting News is proud to unveil its most ambitious schedule yet with the release of the 2025 CKN Summer Tour. With a massive slate of 18 Canadian race weekends and 4 international events, this year’s tour will deliver wall-to-wall coverage of the country’s premier karting championships and national showdowns, as well as high-stakes global battles abroad.

Kicking off this weekend at the ROK Cup Canada Spring Shootout at Mosport Karting Centre, CKN will once again be on the ground at nearly every major karting event in the country. From Ontario to Quebec to Alberta, from regional competitions to world championship qualifiers, we’ll be there covering every lap.

National Coverage You Can Count On

The 2025 Summer Tour includes full-season coverage of all five major Canadian karting championships:

Coupe de Montréal

KartStars Canada

Cup Karts Canada

Ontario Inter-Club Challenge

Rotax Max Challenge Ontario

Rok Cup Canada

In addition to the season-long championships, we’re locking in coverage at all four of Canada’s National Championship events:

Max Karting Group Canada Final – Stratotech Park, AB

KartStars Canada Nationals – Shannonville Motorsport Park, ON

ASN Canadian Karting Championships – Mosport Karting Centre, ON

Canadian Open – SH Karting, QC

Taking Canadian Eyes Global

We’re also proud to announce our international travel schedule, bringing the CKN lens to some of the world’s biggest karting stages. Canadian talent will be represented proudly at:

Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals – New Castle, Indiana (September 25–28)

ROK Cup SuperFinal – South Garda Karting, Italy (October 15–19)

ROK CUP USA’s ROK Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada (October 29–November 2)

Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals – Bahrain International Karting Circuit (November 30–December 6)

This global reach allows us to showcase Canadian drivers competing against the world’s best, and we’re committed to bringing that story back home with in-depth reporting and our world-famous photography.

2025 CKN Summer Tour Schedule

May 3-4 ROK Canada Spring Shootout Mosport, ON

10-11 Coupe de Montreal SH Karting, QC

17-18 KartStars Canada Goodwood, ON

24-25 Ontario Interclub Challenge Goodwood, ON June 31-1 Coupe de Montreal Mont-Tremblant, QC

14-15 RMC Ontario Hamilton, ON

21-22 Cup Karts Canada Brechin, ON

28-29 KartStars Canada / Ontario Interclub Mosport, ON July 5-6 Coupe de Montreal Mirabel, QC

12-13 RMC Ontario Hamilton, ON

19-20 KartStars Canada / Ontario Interclub Hamilton, ON August 1-3 Max Karting Group Canada Final Stratotech, AB

8-10 KartStars Canada Nationals Shannonville, ON

15-17 Canadian Karting Championships Mosport, ON

29-31 Canadian Open SH Karting, QC September 6-7 Cup Karts Canada SH Karting, QC

20-21 KartStars Canada Night Race Goodwood, ON

27-28 CKNA Grand Nationals New Castle, IN October 4-5 Coupe de Montreal SH Karting, QC

18-19 Rok Cup SuperFinal Desanzano, Italy 29-2 ROK Vegas Las Vegas, NV December 1-6 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Bahrain

Stay tuned to CanadianKartingNews.com and our social channels throughout the season for real-time coverage, exclusive driver features, behind-the-scenes access, and race results as they happen.

Let’s go racing, Canada!