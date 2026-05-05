Alberta Busy Preparing for a Busy 2026 Karting Season

Prepared by Devon Gellings for CKN.

After years of anticipation, the Western Canadian qualifier returns to the foothills of the Rockies.

Western Canadian karting is set for a major moment as SRA Karting and the Calgary Kart Racing Club (CKRC) announce that Strathmore Motorsports Park will host the 2026 Rotax Western Canadian Final. Scheduled for August 7-9, this event marks the first major Rotax Grand Finals qualifier in Calgary since 2018. Six tickets are on the line for the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portimão, Portugal, drawing top drivers from across Canada to Strathmore to compete for a place on Team Canada.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring a top-level Rotax event back to our facility,” Chad Pasowisty, President of the CKRC. “Many drivers have not yet experienced racing in Strathmore, and we are committed to delivering a professional and memorable event.”

The excitement extends beyond the south. The Edmonton & District Kart Racing Association (EDKRA) is preparing for an intense season at its Warburg facility. The EDKRA 12 race club championship will start on May 16 and 17. In addition to their regular club races, EDKRA has scheduled two big events. Drivers are already gearing up for the EDKRA Summer Classic on July 25. For those eager to finish the year strong, the club has also planned the Fall Classic for September 12 (date to be confirmed), offering a late-season chance for regional bragging rights.

With a 1.1 km world-class circuit and a strong history of developing skilled racers, the Edmonton group is expected to bring some of the toughest competition to Strathmore. While the Western Final is the highlight of the schedule, the local scene is buzzing.

The CKRC Championship begins its 11-race season on May 9. This follows a series of track prep tire wrapping parties during April. Drivers should also mark July 5 on their calendars for the Peter Sammon Memorial Stampede Race in Strathmore. A perennial favourite, this year’s event is likely to draw record entries as competitors from both CKRC and EDKRA use the mid-summer classic to fine-tune their setups on the fresh asphalt before the national event in August.

The 2026 season signifies a united effort for Alberta karting. With CKRC’s technical facility and EDKRA’s busy schedule of classic events and club rounds, the province has established itself as the premier battleground for karting in Western Canada.

As the April work parties wrap up and the Try-A-Kart sessions start to fill, one thing is clear: Alberta is ready to take on the world.