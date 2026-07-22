Adi Extends Mini Max Winning Streak to Three at TMP

Yousef Adi continued his dominant run through the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Ontario season, collecting his third consecutive Rotax Mini Max victory as the championship visited Toronto Motorsports Park for its penultimate round.

Making its first appearance at TMP in more than 20 years, the championship tackled one of Canada’s fastest karting circuits, where competitors reached speeds approaching 130 km/h at the end of the track’s daunting 600-metre straightaway.

Despite the unique challenge of the high-speed layout, Adi (Prime Powerteam/RedSpeed) once again delivered a flawless performance, controlling the weekend from start to finish and taking another significant step toward the RMC Ontario championship.

The only serious challenge to Adi came from teammate Lincoln Lima (Prime Powerteam/RedSpeed), who mounted an impressive charge in the Final. After settling into second at the start, Lima made his move on lap three to take over the lead and held the top spot for the next four laps.

Adi remained patient, staying tucked in behind before reclaiming the lead just past the halfway mark. Once back out front, the championship leader immediately established a small gap and never looked back, cruising to his third straight RMC Ontario victory.

Behind the leaders, the battle for the remaining podium positions intensified in the closing laps.

Although Lima began to lose touch with Adi, he managed to hang on to second place thanks in part to the fight unfolding behind him. Luke Bulpit (Firano/Parolin) and Ricky Ramdin (CD3 Motorsports/Kart Republic) spent the final two laps racing each other for third rather than working together to reel in Lima. Their battle ultimately allowed Lima enough breathing room to secure the runner-up finish.

Bulpit emerged from that duel to claim the final podium position, while Ramdin settled for fourth.

Rounding out the top five was Angelo Launi (Innisfil/GP Kart), who recovered after spinning on the opening lap. His comeback drive was aided when Damian Stirling (Prime Powerteam/BirelART) was forced to retire with a mechanical issue.

With one round remaining, Adi has put himself in a commanding championship position. His third straight victory increases his total to 890 points, opening a sizeable advantage over Bulpit (690). Max Koutsoukis sits third with 656 points, followed by Launi (642) and Ramdin (611).

The championship will now be decided this weekend at the Canadian Open in Mirabel, Quebec. Serving as the final round of the RMC Ontario season while also counting toward the RMC Quebec championship, the event will award 1.5-times championship points, meaning a perfect weekend is worth 450 points.

With a coveted invitation to join Team Canada at the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal awaiting the champion, the title battle isn’t over yet, but Adi heads to Mirabel firmly in control.

Lincoln Lima, Yousef Adi and Luke Bilpit on the Mini Max podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)