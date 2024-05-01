A New Dawn at SH Karting: The Coupe de Montreal Season Opener is This Weekend

A chill lingers in the early morning air at SH Karting, but it does little to dampen the palpable energy sweeping through the paddock in anticipation of this weekend’s race event. With the sun rising over the freshly painted main building, the start of the ninth season of the Coupe de Montreal promises to be a record-breaker. It’s the first of six rounds in this fiercely competitive provincial championship, and excitement is running high among the drivers, teams, and fans.

After a banner year in 2023, where 380 drivers participated in at least one race, the karting community is ready to raise the stakes. This weekend’s event at SH Karting looks set to break those numbers, with 237 entries already confirmed. The anticipation is building as the final hours of registration tick by, with the deadline set for Friday at 12:00 noon. Those who haven’t yet signed up are urged to do so quickly, as spots are filling fast.

The four-circuit championship provides a diverse set of challenges, and SH Karting, with its unique track layout and recently revamped facilities, is the perfect venue to kick off the season. The new main building stands tall, a testament to the growth of the sport in Quebec and the commitment to providing a top-notch experience for racers and fans alike.

Last year, Briggs Senior and Rotax Senior were among the most competitive classes, drawing in 69 and 41 unique competitors, respectively. The standout moment came during round four at Mont-Tremblant, where 56 karts took to the track for the largest individual class turnout in Canada in 2023. This weekend, the buzz suggests these classes will once again be at the heart of the action.

With an early spring allowing for plenty of practice time, drivers have had ample opportunity to hone their skills and fine-tune their karts. The result? A grid that’s hungrier and more competitive than ever. The atmosphere in the paddock will be electric as teams prepare their setups and strategize for the race weekend.

CanadianKartingNews.com will be on-site throughout the weekend, providing live updates, top-ten results, and comprehensive race reports. For those who want to relive the excitement, our photo services offer a chance to capture the memories of what promises to be an unforgettable event. Head to our online store, http://canadiankartingnews.com/store, to view our single-race and multi-race photo packages.

As the engines roar to life and the smell of burning rubber fills the air, one thing is certain: the 2024 Coupe de Montreal season is set to ignite in spectacular fashion. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the sport, this weekend’s race at SH Karting is the place to be.

Let the racing season begin!

2024 Coupe de Montreal Schedule

Round #1 – SH Karting (May 4-5)

Round #2 – ICAR Mirabel (June 1-2)

Round #3 – SC Performance (June 22-23)

Round #4 – Karting Mont-Tremblant (July 6-7)

Round #5 – Karting Mont-Tremblant (August 31-September 1)

Round #6 – SH Karting (September 21-22)

2023 Class Champions