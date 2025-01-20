A Great Day in Orlando!

While the weather wasn’t ideal on Sunday in Orlando, the results were great for our Canadian racers at the opening round of the ROK CUP USA Florida Winter Tour.

Five drivers stood on the FWT podium, while a few more ranked in the top five.

The week featured a mix of weather. It started off cool but dry before warmer weather rolled into Orlando for the weekend, bringing the rain with it. Saturday featured both wet and dry conditions for racing while Sunday was all wet, including a delay of more than an hour for lightning just after the lunch hour.

But this didn’t deter the nearly 200 racers at the first ROK Cup FWT event of the year, including over 40 in VLR Junior and VLR Senior. The racing was intense as wheel-to-wheel battles took place all over the recently updated Orlando Kart Center.

The Canadian presence was well known with teams and drivers all over the paddock.

So who finished on the podium? Lucas Nanji nearly scored the win ROK GP Senior, coming up second. Mark Pavan converted his pole position into a runner-up finish in ROK VLR Masters and he was joined by Kevin Ye on the podium. Nathan Dupuis doubled his trophy count with a pair of third-place finishes in the Junior categories.

Honourable mentions to Ludovic and Arnaud Sabourin (ROK GP Senior P4 and P5), Asher Pavan (Mini Rok P4) and Edward Kennedy (ROK GP Junior P5) for their top five finishes.

Next, the action returns to Orlando this week with the Rotax Winter Trophy, where the Canadian presence is expected to be even larger.

