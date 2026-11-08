A Dream Years in the Making: Alex Marcil Perron Takes on the Rotax Grand Finals

After a dominant start to his 2026 season, Alex Marcil Perron turned an unexpected championship opportunity into a lifelong dream. Now, the RMC Quebec Rotax DD2 Champion is ready to take on the world’s best in Portugal.

For many Canadian kart racers, representing their country at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals is the ultimate dream. For Alex Marcil Perron, that dream once seemed almost impossible.

Competing with a limited racing budget and never quite knowing if the opportunity would come, Marcil Perron has spent years working toward a moment he wasn’t sure he would ever experience.

But this week, the 2026 RMC Quebec Rotax DD2 Champion will proudly wear the colours of Team Canada as he makes his Rotax Grand Finals debut at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal.

And while simply reaching the international stage is already a massive accomplishment, the Quebec racer isn’t travelling across the Atlantic just to participate.

“For my career, it’s the biggest achievement I could have accomplished with my very limited budget compared to the other guys at the front,” Marcil Perron told CKN. “It was the goal I was dreaming of most of my life. I never thought I would be able to get there, especially in the Rotax Max Senior class, which I previously competed in.”

Interestingly, a trip to the Grand Finals wasn’t even part of his original plans for 2026.

Marcil Perron entered the season expecting to compete in just three or four races. However, everything changed following a remarkable performance at Karting Mont-Tremblant, the first stop of the RMC Quebec, where he stormed to victory by an impressive 9.5 seconds.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN.

That dominant result opened everyone’s eyes to what might be possible.

“At first, I only wanted to do three or four races this year, but with a win of 9.5 seconds in the first race at Tremblant, I kind of went another way,” he explained. “My parents, my team HM Propela, and I saw we could have a good chance of winning the ticket.”

Suddenly, what began as a limited racing schedule transformed into a championship campaign, with a coveted Team Canada ticket waiting for the driver who could emerge on top.

While Marcil Perron had already demonstrated he possessed the speed to win, maintaining that level of performance throughout the season presented an entirely different challenge.

“The biggest challenge was to keep my lead and my calm in each race despite the setbacks in some races.”

His consistency and determination ultimately paid off, earning him the RMC Quebec DD2 Championship and the opportunity to compete against the world’s best Rotax racers.

For Marcil Perron, the accomplishment is also a reflection of the people who have believed in him throughout his karting career.

He credits HM Propela and Hugo Mousseau for helping transform his ambitions into realistic objectives, recalling when Mousseau first contacted his father about joining the team.

“Seeing all the objectives Hugo set for myself and the other drivers on his team was very helpful. I saw that most of these goals were achievable,” he explained.

“This year, I just could not believe it, being the guy to beat, always being consistent and fast at the front of the pack.”

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN.

Preparing for the Biggest Challenge of His Career

Now comes the next challenge: adapting to the intensity of the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

With the world’s top Rotax competitors gathering in Portugal, Marcil Perron understands that the margins for error will be considerably smaller than what he has become accustomed to racing in Canada.

He expects the increased grip levels at Portimão to be one of the biggest adjustments, along with the relentless competition throughout the field.

“Definitely, racing against the best in the world, comparing myself and hopefully being one of the best out there,” he said when asked what excites him most. “I think the biggest change will be the amount of grip on the track. Also, the fact that one mistake can cost a lot of places in the races.”

To prepare, Marcil Perron has spent considerable time working on a racing simulator at SH Karting, using a DD2 kart and a virtual version of the Portimão circuit to familiarize himself with the layout.

“I did a lot of simulation at SH Karting. They have a sim with the DD2 and the track, which I think will be very helpful for the braking points and the racing line.”

He has also increased his physical preparation, incorporating weight training into his routine to better prepare himself for the demands of international competition.

Beyond learning a new circuit, Marcil Perron is particularly interested in experiencing the different racing styles he will encounter against competitors from around the world.

He considers himself a methodical racer, particularly when making overtaking moves, but recognizes that defending against some of the most aggressive drivers in international karting will be a major test.

“I think by racing a lot of drivers from different countries, we will see a lot of different racing styles,” he explained.

“I think I am already a methodical driver when it comes to passing, but my defending is going to be put to the test a lot with this type of competition.”

The experience will undoubtedly provide valuable lessons, but Marcil Perron is equally determined to demonstrate that he belongs among the front-runners.

Dreaming Big in Portugal

Despite arriving at his first Grand Finals as a rookie, Marcil Perron isn’t afraid to set ambitious targets.

His first objective is to qualify for the Final, an achievement he would already consider a successful debut given the quality of the international field.

However, after spending much of 2026 at the front of the DD2 category in Quebec, he isn’t prepared to rule out something much bigger.

“Honestly, just making the Final will be an achievement for me, but I still want more,” he admitted.

“If I make the Final, a top ten would be fine if I know I can’t get more than a top ten. However, if I see that I am still up front like at home, I will definitely try to get a podium and why not, win the World Title.”

It’s an ambitious outlook, but one that reflects the confidence Marcil Perron has developed throughout his championship-winning season.

Just months ago, he was planning a handful of races and had little expectation of competing on karting’s biggest international stage.

Now, with the support of his family, HM Propela and the experience gained during a remarkable 2026 campaign, he has earned the chance to measure himself against the best Rotax DD2 drivers in the world.

Regardless of the outcome in Portugal, Marcil Perron has already accomplished something he once believed was beyond his reach.

But if his championship season has taught him anything, it’s that sometimes the biggest opportunities arrive when you least expect them.

And this week in Portimão, the Canadian champion is ready to make the most of his.