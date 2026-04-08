A Canadian is Back in the FIA Academy Trophy!

It’s been a while since we’ve had a proper Canadian in the FIA Academy Trophy, but we have confirmation that Leo Da Silva has been selected by our ASN and will compete in the special three-event series in Europe this summer.

Da Silva is no stranger to international competition, competing at the Rotax Grand Finals in 2024 along with a number of races in the USA. Most recently, he secured his invitation to the 2026 Rotax Grand Finals at the US Rotax Winter Trophy in Texas in February.

But this will be a whole new opportunity for Leo. The FIA Academy Trophy is recognized by our sport’s highest governing body, welcoming drivers from around the world to compete on equal equipment alongside the sport’s most prestigious events. This year, two of the events will run alongside the FIA KZ European Championship, while the finale will take place alongside the FIA Karting World Cup for OK-N and OK-N Junior.

The three races are at fantastic venues, starting at Karting Genk in Belgium, followed by the Circuito International Napoli (Sarno), where Da Silva raced the Grand Finals, and the Leopard Circuit Viterbo in Italy.

Drivers competing in the FIA Academy will compete on equally prepared OTK Exprit chassis with Vortex OK-J engines. In addition, the drivers have identical racing suits and gloves. This year, there will be 54 drivers competing from around the world, all vying for a prestigious World Championship that will see them recognized at the FIA Awards Gala.

Canada has been represented in recent years by international drivers, but the most recent to travel abroad was Justin Arseneau in 2019. Connor Zilisch, who has roots in Canada and is now a professional NASCAR driver, won the Academy Trophy Championship in 2020.

Catching up with Leo after he received the confirmation from our governing body GDS, we asked him a few questions about this incredible opportunity.

First off, what does it mean for you to get this incredible opportunity to represent your country in an official FIA International Championship?

It means a lot to me to be able to represent my country as a driver. To know I have people who believe in me is incredible but to know my country stands behind me and who I am as a driver is unbelievable. I am so honoured to be given this opportunity.

Have you had any opportunities to drive an OK-J engine package? What are your plans to help prepare you for the first race in Belgium?

I have not driven the OKJ package yet, but I plan on testing it before Belgium, which is my first race. I have driven the OK-NJ package, which to my understanding, is kind of a slower version of the OK-J. So it gives me an understanding of what is to come.

Do you have any goals in mind for this opportunity?

My goals for these next races are to develop my driving skills by adapting to the track and listening to my coaches.

You get to race alongside the European KZ Championship, featuring the sport’s most professional karters. What do you think you can learn from sharing the paddock and track with them during the events?

I am very excited to be in the same paddock as the KZ drivers. I think I can learn by watching and listening to the tips and tricks on what makes them such good drivers.

Finally, who do you want to thank for this opportunity?

I would like to thank the Burnett family and Ron Fellows for putting my recommendation forward for the series. I would also like to thank Elise, from ASN Canada, for all her help with getting me into this event. As well, I would also like to thank my coaches, Kevin and Austin from REM, for getting me to be the driver I am today. And finally, I would like to thank my family for pushing me through the ups and downs, as well as encouraging me through everything.