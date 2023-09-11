A Canadian Champion in Italy, Niki Taylor on Top of ROK Cup Italia

In the heart of Italy’s picturesque countryside, the roar of racing engines echoed through the air at Cremona Karting. It was the final race of the ROK Cup Italia championship, and the stage was set for a thrilling showdown that would determine the champions of the season.

Among the contenders was a name that had travelled a long way to compete on this historic track: Niki Taylor, a talented kart racer hailing from Edmonton, Canada, but now a full-time resident of the Mediterranean island nation of Malta. Niki’s journey to the championship has been a remarkable one, characterized by consistency, determination, and an unwavering passion for the sport.

Over the course of eight races, spanning the length and breadth of Italy, Taylor has shown the world what he was made of. He wasn’t the flashiest or the fastest driver on the track, but he possessed a rare ability to extract the maximum performance from his GP Kart while keeping his cool under pressure. It was a quality that would prove to be his secret weapon.

The championship was a rollercoaster of emotions for Niki. He claimed two pole positions, setting the tone for what was to come. Throughout the races, he consistently finished on the podium, often in the runner-up position, and notched up three crucial victories that showcased his skill and determination.

It wasn’t just about speed; it was about strategy, tire management, and racecraft. Niki’s meticulous preparation paid off as he adapted to the challenging Italian tracks, mastering their unique characteristics. He built a reputation for being a relentless and consistent force to be reckoned with.

As the final race weekend unfolded at the picturesque Cremona Circuit, the tension in the air was palpable. Niki knew that he had to deliver another strong performance to secure the championship. He qualified in the second position, a testament to his hard work and dedication throughout the season.

The race was intense, with rivals pushing hard to dethrone Niki from his top spot. But he held his ground, making every lap count. In Final 1 he finished in second place and that meant he had to start Final 2 from seventh on the grid. He moved up to fifth at the finish line in Final 2 and that was enough to lock up the title and secure the championship trophy.

But Niki’s journey is far from over. His victory in the ROK Cup Italia championship had earned him a coveted invitation to compete at the ROK Cup SuperFinal, an event that will see the best Rokkers from around the world battling it out for glory at the famous South Garda Karting circuit.

“Finishing consistently in the top 3 allowed for a comfortable cushion of points from my rivals. I had a few jump start penalties as well as bumper penalties, but because of my consistent finishes, regardless of penalties, I still managed to keep my lead In the championship from start to finish.”

“Obviously I have to thank the team, GP Racing, for the incredible opportunity to race in this series and to show my potential to its fullest, having the equipment top-notch all season long. My mechanic Gennaro for his constant hard work keeping the chassis in pristine condition, and for his help off the track. My sponsors, SAF group, NPT motorsports, and PURE Performance Group for allowing me to live this dream which I can now call a reality, and finally my family and friends and supporters for keeping me motivated to reach this spectacular achievement.”

We can’t wait to see Nik at the Rok Cup SuperFinal in October as he will be amongst a number of Canadians competing at this spectacular annual event.