#CanadaFinal
77 Rotax Entries for Max Karting Canada Final R1!
Check out the entry list for the Rotax Max classes taking part in this weekend Rotax Canada Final in Saskatoon
It’s race week in Saskatchewan!
We are only days away from the opening weekend of the Max Karting Group Rotax Canada Final hitting the track at Martensville Speedway, just outside of Saskatoon.
The first of two Max Karting Group races this summer to see who qualifies to represent Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals has drawn an impressive 77 Rotax entries so far, with a great turnout in every category. We are very much looking forward to the action in Rotax DD2, Senior Max, DD2 Masters and Mini-Max.
There is a great representation from each of the western provinces, especially the host province, as well as a great number from Alberta, which will host the second round of the Canada Final at the end of July.
By our counts, 12 of these racers have been to the Rotax Grand Finals before and will surely be drivers to keep an eye on as they bid to represent the Maple Leaf again this fall.
Four of the six defending Canada Final champions are back, hoping to keep their names on top.
So, who is racing this weekend? Check out the entry lists below.
Rotax DD2
|403
|Brett Keilback
|MB
|404
|Oliver Wilson-O’Reilly
|SK
|406
|Griffin Dowler
|AB
|413
|Riley Lloyd
|SK
|423
|Andy Lloyd
|SK
|426
|Tom Estanislao
|SK
|435
|Noel Dowler
|AB
|439
|Alexis Budel
|MB
|442
|Dylan Ludwig
|AB
|451
|Lucas Pernod
|QC
|487
|Matthew Taskinen
|AB
Rotax DD2 Masters
|500
|Angelo Amorim
|AB
|502
|Damon Shelemey
|AB
|505
|Jason McCumber
|SK
|506
|Matthew Cowan
|AB
|516
|Greg Zazzara
|AB
|527
|Troy Shelemey
|AB
|531
|Brent Holowachuk
|AB
|547
|Ryan Berry
|AB
|553
|Craig Mackenzie
|AB
|555
|Monty Reimer
|SK
|568
|Derek Wang
|USA
|570
|Rob Kozakowski
|AB
|581
|Sylvain Coloumbe
|ON
|587
|Colin Livingston
|AB
|588
|Jared Freeston
|AB
Rotax Senior
|302
|Stepanova Nekeel
|USA
|305
|Bennett Mackay
|AB
|306
|Griffin Dowler
|AB
|307
|Evan Pruss
|AB
|311
|Dylan Wasylkiw
|BC
|316
|William Oliver
|317
|Spencer Perreault
|AB
|320
|Colton McCaughan
|AB
|326
|Kevin Foster
|AB
|327
|Skylar Dunning
|AB
|334
|Devon Gellings
|AB
|348
|Mark Newson
|AB
|351
|Timothe Pernod
|QC
|357
|Josh Finer
|BC
|366
|Ian Qiu
|BC
|371
|Calvin Sidhu
|BC
|378
|Isaac Finer
|BC
|384
|Nick Wolodko
|AB
|387
|Jacob Loyer
|389
|Jason Leung
|BC
|395
|Bradley Bitz
|AB
Rotax Junior
|203
|Lucas Boschmann
|AB
|207
|Sterling Mackenzie
|AB
|209
|Boss Patel
|AB
|244
|Donnelly Mannix
|SK
|256
|Ziming Wang
|288
|Coco Chi
|BC
|297
|Frederique Lemiuex
|QC
Rotax Mini
|104
|Jackson Lachapelle
|QC
|109
|Louis-Thomas Pelletier
|QC
|110
|Adilyn Campbell
|SK
|112
|Teryk Bodenstab
|SK
|113
|Danyka Bodenstab
|SK
|116
|Mathias Broerken
|BC
|118
|Gabriel Balog
|AB
|120
|Magnus Gerstmar
|SK
|133
|Antoine Lemieux
|QC
|143
|Nicholas Thorne
|SK
|145
|Heidi McCumber
|SK
|171
|Luca Popescu
|BC
|178
|Bowen Gilbert
|AB
Rotax Micro
|7
|James Bedard
|BC
|10
|Ayrton Cui
|13
|Max Chi
|21
|Christian Sanguinetti
|AB
|37
|Pieter Hoogland
|SK
|40
|Lennox Campbell
|SK
|44
|Liam Voisey
|AB
|55
|Oliver Broerken
|BC
|70
|Everleigh Kozakowski
|AB
|77
|Charles Teo
|SK
|96
|Alexis Baillargeon
|QC