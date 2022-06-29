77 Rotax Entries for Max Karting Canada Final R1!

It’s race week in Saskatchewan!

We are only days away from the opening weekend of the Max Karting Group Rotax Canada Final hitting the track at Martensville Speedway, just outside of Saskatoon.

The first of two Max Karting Group races this summer to see who qualifies to represent Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals has drawn an impressive 77 Rotax entries so far, with a great turnout in every category. We are very much looking forward to the action in Rotax DD2, Senior Max, DD2 Masters and Mini-Max.

There is a great representation from each of the western provinces, especially the host province, as well as a great number from Alberta, which will host the second round of the Canada Final at the end of July.

By our counts, 12 of these racers have been to the Rotax Grand Finals before and will surely be drivers to keep an eye on as they bid to represent the Maple Leaf again this fall.

Four of the six defending Canada Final champions are back, hoping to keep their names on top.

So, who is racing this weekend? Check out the entry lists below.

Rotax DD2

403 Brett Keilback MB 404 Oliver Wilson-O’Reilly SK 406 Griffin Dowler AB 413 Riley Lloyd SK 423 Andy Lloyd SK 426 Tom Estanislao SK 435 Noel Dowler AB 439 Alexis Budel MB 442 Dylan Ludwig AB 451 Lucas Pernod QC 487 Matthew Taskinen AB

Rotax DD2 Masters

500 Angelo Amorim AB 502 Damon Shelemey AB 505 Jason McCumber SK 506 Matthew Cowan AB 516 Greg Zazzara AB 527 Troy Shelemey AB 531 Brent Holowachuk AB 547 Ryan Berry AB 553 Craig Mackenzie AB 555 Monty Reimer SK 568 Derek Wang USA 570 Rob Kozakowski AB 581 Sylvain Coloumbe ON 587 Colin Livingston AB 588 Jared Freeston AB

Interested in having professional karting photos of your driver this weekend at the Canada Final? CKN will be trackside all weekend and we have our weekend photo packages available for all drivers. Pre-Order from our online store early to get the best selection of images from the weekend.

Rotax Senior

302 Stepanova Nekeel USA 305 Bennett Mackay AB 306 Griffin Dowler AB 307 Evan Pruss AB 311 Dylan Wasylkiw BC 316 William Oliver 317 Spencer Perreault AB 320 Colton McCaughan AB 326 Kevin Foster AB 327 Skylar Dunning AB 334 Devon Gellings AB 348 Mark Newson AB 351 Timothe Pernod QC 357 Josh Finer BC 366 Ian Qiu BC 371 Calvin Sidhu BC 378 Isaac Finer BC 384 Nick Wolodko AB 387 Jacob Loyer 389 Jason Leung BC 395 Bradley Bitz AB

Rotax Junior

203 Lucas Boschmann AB 207 Sterling Mackenzie AB 209 Boss Patel AB 244 Donnelly Mannix SK 256 Ziming Wang 288 Coco Chi BC 297 Frederique Lemiuex QC

Rotax Mini

104 Jackson Lachapelle QC 109 Louis-Thomas Pelletier QC 110 Adilyn Campbell SK 112 Teryk Bodenstab SK 113 Danyka Bodenstab SK 116 Mathias Broerken BC 118 Gabriel Balog AB 120 Magnus Gerstmar SK 133 Antoine Lemieux QC 143 Nicholas Thorne SK 145 Heidi McCumber SK 171 Luca Popescu BC 178 Bowen Gilbert AB

Rotax Micro