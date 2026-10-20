2027 Schedule Update: Cup Karts Canada Reveal Their Dates and Locations

The Cup Karts Canada Division, presented by BlackCircles.ca, has announced its 2027 schedule, deciding to run it back and lock in at the same four venues that hosted its events in 2026.

Their season will kick off with the second annual Cup Karts Canada Nationals in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, at the TAG Karting Academy, on May 28-30, which is one week later than this year’s event.

For their division season, they will once again return to Brechin, Lombardy and Trois-Rivières for the three-round, six-race season.

The Canada Division once again start in Ontario at Brechin Motorsport Park on June 25-27, followed by round two at Lombardy Raceway Motorsports Park on July 23-25. Wrapping the season up back in Quebec, Karting Trois-Rivières will host the championship finale on September 3-5.

In a Facebook post, Cup Karts Canada leader Gerald Caseley said they were looking at new venues, but ultimately kept the same four tracks as 2026. “We tried to secure a couple of different tracks, but we weren’t able to make those arrangements work for this coming season. We’ll keep trying for future years. We’re always looking for different places to visit that have the room and facilities to welcome our whole Cup Karts Canada family.”

He also announced that they will run the Mont-Tremblant circuit in the opposite direction at the Cup Karts Canada Nationals. “This year, we’ll run the track in the opposite direction from our first championship, giving everyone a different challenge.”