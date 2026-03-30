2026 Rotax Grand Finals Moved to Earlier Date

BRP Rotax has sent us a press release noting a new date for the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, taking place in Portimao, Portugal.

Below is the official statement.

Due to recent changes in the international motorsport calendar, following an adjustment of the MotoGP schedule, the date of the RMC Grand Finals has been rescheduled.

The RMC Grand Finals 2026 will now take place from November 7–14 in Portimao.

While a change like this always comes with challenges, we also see clear advantages in the new timing. The earlier date provides more daylight for on-track activities and we expect improved weather conditions, supporting an even better racing experience for all participants.

At the same time, we are aware that this adjustment impacts the Rotax racing calendar worldwide and may create challenges for some national and international series. However, under the given circumstances, this rescheduling represents the only viable solution.

The RMC Grand Finals remain the highlight of the Rotax racing season, bringing together the best drivers from around the world who have qualified through their respective RMC series.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming all participants to an exciting event.