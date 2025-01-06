2025 US RMC West Event at Phoenix Kart Racing Association Offers Six RMC Grand Finals Tickets

Entries are now open for the 2025 US RMC West event hosted by Race Rotax, offering six coveted tickets to the RMC Grand Finals. The event will take place at the challenging 0.7-mile, 12-turn Phoenix Kart Racing Association circuit in Glendale, Arizona. The combination of favorable weather and the demanding track promises exciting racing alongside the addition two new categories for 2025; DD2 and DD2 Masters!

Event Schedule/Details:

Open Practice: February 20, 2025

Official Event: February 21-23, 2025

Event Resource Vault: https://racerotax.com/us-trophy-series-west/

Registration:

Registration is currently open and closes on February 18, 2025, at 5:00 PM EDT.

Registration Link > https://rmcusa.alphatiming.co.uk/register/events/13662

Late registration will be available on site with an additional fee.

This event will kick off the Rotax racing season in the western USA, attracting drivers from across the country with the opportunity to represent their nation at the 2025 RMC Grand Finals.

“Now that it’s officially 2025, we are ramping up the excitement as the global reach and continued domestic growth of Rotax continues to move forward. We are committed to hosting another great event as we kick off the year with this special one-off event and hand out SIX RMC Grand Final tickets!” – John Giacomelli

Media Coverage:

Live coverage will be provided by eKartingNews.

Commentary by Henry Beaudette (“Mr. Rotax”).

On-track photography and media assistance by Cody Schindel – Canadiankartingnews

Key Details Summary:

Event: 2025 US RMC West

Location: Phoenix Kart Racing Association, Glendale, Arizona

Dates: February 20-23, 2025

Grand Finals Tickets: 6

Registration Deadline: February 7, 2025, 5:00 PM EDT

Media: eKartingNews, Henry Beaudette, Cody Schindel – Canadiankartingnews

Official Class Structure

Micro MAX – Winner RMC Ticket

Mini MAX – Winner RMC Ticket

Junior MAX – Winner RMC Ticket

Senior MAX – Winner RMC Ticket

DD2 MAX – Winner RMC Ticket

Masters MAX – Winner RMC Ticket

DD2 MAX Masters – Winner Race Rotax Dollars

*The series has the option to join categories that have less than ten entries.

About Race Rotax

Race Rotax is a premier platform for Rotax karting enthusiasts in the USA. Race Rotax is dedicated to providing an exceptional racing experience for drivers of all levels. From grassroots to elite competition, Race Rotax offers a comprehensive program of events, support, and resources. The program is passionate about fostering the next generation of karting talent and promoting the values of sportsmanship and fair competition. Race Rotax is the promoter of the US Trophy Final, the US Trophy West Series, and the US Trophy East Series.

Contact: racerotax.com