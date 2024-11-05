2025 ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour is Going to…Texas!

Finally, we have confirmed locations from ROK Cup USA for their 2025 Florida Winter Tour, and for the first time ever, the series will have a race outside of the Sunshine State.

The three-race winter series has worked closely with SuperKarts! USA and the two have aligned their schedules again this winter, utilizing the same locations for back-to-back weekends and supporting the wishes of the race teams.

The first two rounds of the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour will run at the Orlando Kart Center in Orlando, Florida while round three will take place at Speedsportz Racing Park in New Caney, Texas.

These events align with the SKUSA Winter Series, which will host their two winter events at Orlando for the first time, followed by their SKUSA Pro Tour Winter Nationals at Speedsportz in March.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with SKUSA heading into the 2025 season,” stated Michael Burrell of ROK Cup USA. “Our 2024 Florida Winter Tour welcomed an increase in entries over the three events from year’s past. The response from the competitors and teams was positive, receiving feedback from them saving over 30% in costs versus the previous year. We felt it was crucial to continue working together with SKUSA moving forward. It is a great example of what can happen when promoters work together for the common good of karting. Thank you to the staff at SKUSA for their continued cooperation.”

“Our sport is better when the manufacturers, promoters and facilities all work together,” added Superkarts! USA CEO Tom Kutscher. “We strive on listening to the racers, and saving costs was at the top. Working together with ROK Cup USA over the first three months this past year proved that, and it’s why we are going to continue this venture into 2025. From everyone’s standpoint, it was a success and there was no reason not to move forward with a strong working relationship. We are excited about moving the SKUSA Winter Series to Orlando and make our first ever visit to Speedsportz to open up the 16th season of the SKUSA Pro Tour.”

2025 ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour

January 17-19: Orlando Karting Center – Orlando, Florida

February 14-16: Orlando Karting Center – Orlando, Florida

March 21-23: Speedsportz Racing Park – New Caney, Texas

2025 Superkarts! USA Winter Series

January 10-12: Orlando Karting Center – Orlando, Florida

February 7-9: Orlando Karting Center – Orlando, Florida

2025 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour

March 28-30: Speedsportz Racing Park – New Caney, Texas

May 23-25: Motorsports Country Club – Batavia, Ohio

July 25-27: New Castle Motorsports Park – New Castle, Indiana

