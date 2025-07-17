2025 Canadian Open: Things to Know

Press Release by: Rotax Max Challenge Canada.

On the eve of the vacations for many competitors, here’s what you need to know about the 2025 edition of the Canadian Open, which takes place from August 29 to 31 at SH Karting in Mont-St-Hilaire, QC. The event is also the final for the RMC Québec and RMC Ontario championships.

Concept: drivers will take part in practices, qualifying, a super pole (for some), three qualifying heats, a pre-final and a final, with longer races than at the Coupe de Montréal. Off-track activities and a Saturday evening dinner will enhance the event.

Categories on the program: The event will be dedicated to Rotax categories only. Categories include Micro-Mini, MAX Junior, MAX Senior, MAX DD2, DD2 Masters and MAX Masters.

Licenses: The event is a National event and requires a national license for all drivers, with the exception of the MAX Masters category, where a club or regional license is required. If you don’t already have your national license, don’t wait until the last minute and apply for an upgrade. (www.asncanada.ca/licensing-licenses).

US Drivers: The event is open to American drivers, but they are not eligible to win invitations to the RMC Grand Finals.

Prizes: the top three finishers in each category will receive a trophy. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in the Super Pole.

Ten invitations to the Rotax MAX Challenge World Finals will be awarded as follows:

To the champion of the RMC Québec and RMC Ontario championships in the Micro-Mini MAX (eligible Mini-MAX drivers), MAX Junior and MAX Senior classes (6)

To the RMC Quebec DD2 champion (1)

To the DD2 driver with the most points in the combined Canadian Karting Championship and Canadian Open series (1)

An invitation to the Micro-MAX class to the highest-placed eligible driver in the Canadian Open Micro-Mini Final (1)

To the winner of the DD2 Masters Final (1)

The winner of the MAX Masters Final will receive an invitation to race in the Florida Winter Trophy 2026 series (1).

Registration will open the week of July 21 on MaxChallenge.ca.

Canadian Karting News is proud to be present at the Canadian Open, covering the event from start to finish with news, updates, race results, photo galleries and more. We can’t wait to follow along and see who will race their way onto Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

To reserve our photo services for the event, visit the CKN Store at http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to secure your order of professional photography and let us capture memories of your driver that will last for years to come!