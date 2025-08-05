2025 Canadian Karting Championship to be Broadcast Live on Pfaff Motorsports’ YouTube Channel

The 2025 Canadian Karting Championship, Canada’s premier karting event, is set to reach its widest audience yet. For the first time, the entire event will be streamed live and free to fans across the country on Pfaff Motorsports’ YouTube channel.



The multi-day national championship, operated by Ron Fellows Karting with the support of Chevrolet and Canadian Tire, will attract the top karting talent from across Canada. It will be held at Mosport Karting Centre from August 14–17, 2025, and will be streamed live on Saturday & Sunday. This new digital broadcast initiative is designed to make the excitement, intensity, and emerging talent of Canadian karting more accessible than ever.



In addition to the live streaming coverage, two one-hour feature programs showcasing the best racing action, behind-the-scenes stories, and driver profiles will air nationally on TSN, Canada’s leading sports network. Broadcast dates and times will be announced in the coming weeks.



“We’re thrilled to bring the Canadian Karting Championship to a broader audience through these broadcast platforms,” said Hall of Fame racing driver Ron Fellows. “This is a big step forward for Canadian karting and a great opportunity to showcase the next generation of motorsport talent.”



The enhanced media coverage underscores the growing momentum behind grassroots motorsports in Canada, and reflects a shared commitment from Ron Fellows Karting, Mosport Karting Centre, Pfaff Motorsports, and TSN to grow motorsport in Canada.



For live streaming access and updates, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@pfaffmotorsports . Follow @ronfellowskarting on social media for the latest updates.