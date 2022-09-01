2023 Challenge of the Americas Dates Confirmed

The 16th season for the Challenge of the Americas program begins in five months as the premier winter karting series on the left coast has confirmed the dates for the three-race weekend program. Following a successful 15th anniversary season in the opening months of 2022, planning began early for the 2023 program and is making the final push toward the upcoming new season.

“It’s full speed ahead looking towards the next 15 years for Challenge of the Americas,” stated Andy Seesemann of FTK Promotions. “That milestone this winter was a great feeling after record numbers over the last two seasons. Now into our sixth season under the ROK Cup USA banner, we are excited about further growth and development of the Challenge.”

The dates for the 2023 Challenge of the Americas are set, with the schedule start shifting to the second month of the calendar. February 3-5, 2023 is set to host the opening two rounds for the first weekend of the 2023 season. The second weekend and midway point of the championship is set for March 3-5, 2023 while the series finale will take place April 14-16, 2023.

“The dates look a bit different from our traditional time slot on the calendar,” added Seesemann. “For the first time, our series along with ROK Cup USA, Superkarts! USA and United States Pro Kart Series all worked together via email and phone calls to set up a winter schedule to provide no conflicts. All the programs made a compromise or two to make it work. It is a positive move for our sport, as we all want racers and teams to have the ability to attend each and every event.”

Currently, the locations for the 2023 Challenge of the Americas program are tentative as Seesemann is preparing to finalize contracts with the three facilities. The provisional locations by race event order are CalSpeed Karting in Fontana, California; Phoenix Kart Racing Association facility in Glendale, Arizona; and Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

The Challenge has been reviewing possible options for the 2023 series class structure. This includes eliminating low-performing classes while looking at adding new and unique options. In the coming weeks, the Challenge will be making the announcement to confirm the 2023 class structure lineup.

Looking further ahead in 2023 and the summer season, FTK Promotions is considering options for events during the summer months with the California ROK Championship program. Details surrounding any summer events will be announced at a later time as more 2023 schedules for club, regional and national series are confirmed.

Be sure to follow updates at challengekarting.com regarding the confirmation of the 2023 Challenge of the Americas locations and more information also announced on the Facebook and Instagram pages.

2023 Challenge of the Americas Schedule