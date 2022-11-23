2022 Rotax Grand Finals Team Canada Blog

Welcome to our CKN 2022 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Team Canada Blog!

We are trackside at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal where 21 Canadian drivers will compete amongst 396 Rotax racers from around the globe for eight prestigious titles.

Follow along on this page as we keep you updated on how our Team Canada drivers are doing.

Week Schedule

Monday: Practice

Tuesday: Practice & Qualifying

Wednesday: Heat Races

Thursday: More Heat Races

Friday: Pre Finals

Saturday: Grand Finals

A full breakdown of the schedule can be found here: https://www.rotax-kart.com/assets/uploads/RMCGF-2022/OFFICIAL-RMCGF-2022-TIME-SCHEDULE_v1.pdf

All of the competitive sessions will be live-streamed on YouTube and we will do our best to embed the video here.

A reminder, Portugal is 5 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and 8 hours ahead of Pacific Standard Time.

Wednesday – More qualifying and finally, some racing!

The sun has welcomed us to the track for the first time this week, but the track is still very wet from last night’s rain, meaning more practice sessions on a constantly changing track.

The remaining classes are set to Qualify this morning and this afternoon, every category has a heat race.

Lots on tap for Team Canada today.

Heat 1

DD2 C vs D

13. Lucas Pernod +6.307

20. Matthew Taskinen +8.138

DD2 A vs B

11. Jason Leung +6.006

25. Olivier Bedard +14.313

36. Daniel Ali DNF

Daniel Ali was involved in a lap three accident which brought out the red flag as he was in need of medical attention.

Rotax Senior C vs D

21. Gianluca Savaglio +8.777

23. Kevin Foster +9.020

Rotax Senior A vs B

17. Adam Ali +8.208

Rotax Junior C vs D

35. Ziming Wang +25.218

Rotax Junior A vs B

16. Ryan Maxwell +9.909

19. Jenson Burnett +10.429

DD2 Masters

23. Jared Freeston +14.973

31. Alexandre Gauthier +28.061

Mini Max C vs D

15. Lucas Deslongschamps +6.497

19. Alexis Baillargeon +6.856

Mini Max A vs B

19. Antoine Lemieux +13.789

27. Edward Kennedy +15.306

Micro Max

18. James Bedard +10.861

34. Brando Londono DNF

E20 Senior

5. Griffin Dowler +1.913

E20 Junior

6. Aixin Chi +4.714

Qualifying

DD2 – Even

1. Mark Kimber (GBR) – 58.627

9. Jason Leung – 59.016

18. Matthew Taskinen – 59.271

21. Olivier Bedard – 59.331

26. Lucas Pernod – 59.387

29. Daniel Ali – 59.440

Matthew Taskinen has been finding his rhythm during the weekend and was the second fastest driver on track for Team Canada.

“I think I made some mistakes during the qualifying session. For sure losing the draft dropped my starting position but it for sure could have been a lot worse. As long as I continue to improve each session and keep my nose clean I think my goal is still very much reachable for the weekend.” – Matthew Taskinen

Rotax Senior – Even

1. Sean Butcher (GBR) – 59.976

21. Adam Ali – 1:00.903

22. Gianluca Savaglio – 1:00.916

24. Kevin Foster – 1:01.010

The Rotax Senior drivers had quite the session in the even group as the entire group held out to the last couple minutes of the session to enter the track. With all the chaos of karts blending and trying to position themselves on track majority of the drivers, including Canada’s Kevin Foster, weren’t able to put in a lap time they were capable of doing.

“We just tried to play into the qualifying games, and were the ones thatgot on the wrong side of it. Very frustrating to be starting where we are, given the pace we showed in previous practices and today’s warm-up” – Kevin Foster

Rotax Junior – Even

1. Tommie Van Der Strujis (BEL) – 1:00.553

17. Jensen Burnett – 1:01.057

21. Ryan Maxwell – 1:01.146

Rotax Junior – Odd

1. Vinnie Phillips (GBR) – 1:00.437

19. Ziming Wang – 1:01.085

Warm-up

DD2 Masters

Jared Freeston – No Time

Alexandre – Gauthier – No Time

Mini Max

10. Lucas Deslongschamps – 1:05.171

14. Alexis Bailargeon – 1:05.188

28. Edward Kennedy – 1:05.792

30. Antoine Lemieux – 1:06.225

Micro Max

13. Brando Londono – 1:09.698

24. James – Bedard – 1:10.086

E20 Senior

1. Griffin Dowler – 1:02.097

E20 Junior

12. Aixin Chi

DD2 – Even

6. Lucas Pernod – 1:00.182

12. Jason Leung – 1:00.293

24. Olivier Bedard – 1:00.664

27. Matthew Taskinen – 1:00.706

36. Daniel Ali – 1:01.137

Rotax Senior – Even

6. Kevin Foster – 1:06.838

10. Gianluca Savaglio – 1:06.988

30. Adam Ali – 1:08.771

Rotax Junior – Even

15. Jenson Burnett – 1:18.478

30. Ryan Maxwell – 1:20.303

Rotax Junior – Odd

25. Ziming Wang – 1.21.250

Tuesday Afternoon Notes

Of course, the mist and rain returned for the Qualifying sessions. Only four of the categories qualified on Tuesday afternoon, while the rest get to Qualify on Wednesday morning.

Some unfortunate luck for our drivers in the tough conditions. Alexandre Gauthier had a flat left front tire, stopping him from posting any type of fast lap. Edward Kennedy was stuck in limp mode with his choke on, meaning he too didn’t get a smooth lap.

Below is where each of our drivers faired in their respective groups, with the final classification still to be confirmed.

Qualifying:

DD2 Masters

1. Paul Louveau (FRA) – 1:12.567

30. Jared Freeston – 1:14.948

35. Alexandre Gauthier – 1:16.458

Mini Max – Even

1. Harry Bartle (GBR) – 1:18.262

23. Lucas Deslongschamps – 1:20.061

25. Alexis Bailargeon – 1:20.120

28. Antoine Lemieux – 1:20.349

36. Edward Kennedy – 1:23.954

Micro Max

1. Daniel Minto (GBR) – 1:08.587

20. Brando Londono – 1:09.244

24. James Bedard – 1:09.483

E20 Senior

1. Jesper Sjoeberg (SWE) – 59.810

3. Griffin Dowler – 1:00.098

After his third-place result in the qualifying session, Griffin Dowler had a lot to say about the E20 program on his second weekend in the kart.

“The Rotax E20 is a phenomenal program from Rotax. The best way I could explain it to others is that it is a mix between a Rotax Senior Max and a Rotax DD2. The smooth torque curve of the Senior Max parried with the speed of the DD2 and it has front brakes to boot. Additionally, a game changer that really sets the E20 package apart is the boost button. This Boost button adds an entirely new element to karting. My qualifying session was quite tricky from a mechanics standpoint. the weather was quite unpredictable, with a slight mist of rain beginning at the start of the session I knew I had to go.” – Griffin Dowler

E20 Junior

1. Joel Bergstroem (SWE) – 1:01.421

8. Aixin Chi – 1:01.860

Practice 5 Results

Afternoon sessions have begun here in Portimao as drivers are looking to find that last bit of extra pace in the final practice sessions prior to qualifying. Let’s see how part of Team Canada makes out later today in qualifying as they look to set themselves up for success in the heat races.

DD2 – Even

5. Lucas Pernod – 59.116

12. Jason Leung – 59.222

17. Matthew Taskinen – 59.278

19. Daniel Ali – 59.321

25. Olivier Bedard – 59.402

Rotax Senior – Even

11. Kevin Foster – 1:03.907

23. Adam Ali – 1:08.146

28. Gianluca Savaglio – 1:12.166

Rotax Junior – Even

25. Ryan Maxwell – 1:04.189

31. Jensen Burnett – 1:04.655

The Junior class had different conditions in both of their practice sessions today. Jensen Burnett had mentioned how he felt about the day and what he was looking for going into Qualifying tomorrow.

“The first practice went well as I was continuing to learn the track. In the second session there were some mixed conditions but I think we still need to find some more grip. For qualifying, I need to be smart and find a good draft since it’s pretty important at this track.” – Jensen Burnett

Rotax Junior – Odd

16. Ziming Wang – 1:02.601

DD2 Masters

23. Jared Freeston – 59.708

35. Alexandre Gauthier – 1:00.545

Mini Max – Even

11. Antoine Lemieux – 1:05.324

15. Alexis Baillargeon – 1:05.406

22. Lucas Deslongschamps – 1:05.648

25. Edward Kennedy – 1:05.735

Micro Max

17. Brando Landono – 1:09.826

22. James Bedard – 1:10.033

James Bedard has been learning the track throughout the sessions and has an idea of what will be important for him to put in a fast time later this afternoon in qualifying.

“We were running in the top ten for parts of the last few practice sessions. It’s important to be in the draft in this track especially in Micro Max. I am hoping to have a drafting partnews in qualifying in order to start the heats closer to the front of the field.” – James Bedard

E20 Senior

4. Griffin Dowler – 1:00.105

E20 Junior

10. Aixin Chi – 1:02.353

Tuesday Morning Notes

This morning we finally have some blue skies above Kartodromo Portimao. The remainder of Free Practice 3 is on tap along with FP4 and FP5 for all classes. In addition, we will have some Qualifying today as E20, Micro Max, Mini Max and DD2 Masters will hit the track at the end of the day to set their best times and officially kick off the event.

There is still a threat of rain in the area throughout the day so we can potentially have another mixed bag of track conditions for the drivers to face.

Practice 4 Results

DD2 – Even

9. Jason Leung – 59.303

13. Lucas Pernod – 59.370

14. Olivier Bedard – 59.411

28. Matthew Taskinen – 59.729

30. Daniel Ali – 59.769

DD2 Masters

22. Jared Freestone – 59.657

35. Alexandre Gauthier – 1:00.533

Rotax Senior – Even

18. Gianluca Savaglio – 1:00.753

27. Kevin Foster – 1:01.067

32. Adam Ali – 1:01.157

Rotax Junior – Even

5. Jenson Burnett – 1:01.113

21. Ryan Maxwell – 1:01.466

Rotax Junior – Odd

12. Ziming Wang – 1:01.562

Mini Max – Even

14. Alexis Baillargeon – 1:05.417

20. Antoine Lemieux – 1:05.557

24. Lucas Deslongschamps – 1:05.742

33. Edward Kennedy – 1:06.286

Micro Max

8. Brando Londono – 1:09.631

20. James Bedard – 1:10.284

E20 Senior

1. Griffin Dowler – 1:00.344

E20 Junior

7. Aixin Chi – 1:02.855

Practice 3 Results

DD2 – Even

10. Lucas Pernod – 59.717

15. Olivier Bedard – 59.939

22. Daniel Ali – 1:00.084

29. Jason Leung – 1:00.456

31. Matthew Taskinen – 1:00.505

DD2 Masters

25. Jared Freeston – 1:03.057

31. Alex Gauthier – 1:04.649

Jared Freeston had quite a busy session on track as he dealt with a drying track this morning after the rain yesterday.

“First session was hairy. Half wet/ half dry conditions made things tricky. Guys driving slow and sliding off track made it hard to get a clean lap in. hopefully the weather holds up the rest of the day and we can get some good sessions in.” – Jared Freeston

Rotax Senior – Even

11. Kevin Foster – 1:04.320

12. Gianluca Savaglio – 1:04.326

13. Adam Ali – 1:04.334

Monday Afternoon Notes

With the track drying up in the morning, the afternoon sessions are the first time most competitors were able to see some dry running at the Portimao circuit. The forecast is still calling for spots of rain during the afternoon so there is still potential for more wet on-track action for the tail end of today’s on-track activities.

Practice 3 Results

Rotax Junior – Even

11. Ryan Maxwell – 1:16.152

21. Jenson Burnett – 1:17.121

Rotax Junior – Odd

10 Ziming Wang – 1:16.818

Mini Max – Even

13. Alexis Baillargeon – 1:21.018

22. Edward Kennedy – 1:21.844

25. Antoine Lemieux – 1:21.892

30. Lucas Deslongschamps – 1:22.363

The Mini Drivers faced a very unpredictable day today so we got Lucas Deslongchamps’s reflection on his thoughts of the day.

“Hopefully we get some good luck. The weather is very difficult because 1 minute it’s dry and the other it’s wet. We can’t do anything about it but keep trying our best” – Lucas Deslongschamps

Micro Max

4. Brando Londono – 1:10.919

33. James Bedard – 1:14.393

E20 Senior

4. Griffin Dowler – 1:01.342

E20 Junior

7. Aixin Chi – 1:02.214

Practice 2 Results

DD2 – Even

3. Jason Leung – 59.331

18. Lucas Pernod – 59.897

20. Olivier Bedard – 59.914

23. Matthew Taskinen – 59.996

24. Daniel Ali – 1:00.028

We spoke to Jason Leung after his session to see how he felt after the first day of practice concluded for the DD2 category.

“A good way to start the week here in Portugal. Overall today went well despite the tricky conditions. this is my second time in DD2 and the chassis felt pretty balanced. The field is really competitive, with many big names, so I will continue to work hard to make my way forward.” – Jason Leung

DD2 Masters

31. Jared Freeston – 1:00.522

34. Alexandre Gauthier – 1:01.306

Rotax Senior – Even

15. Gianluca Savaglio – 1:10.687

17. Adam Ali – 1:11.175

19. Kevin Foster – 1:11.660

We approached Gianluca Savaglio for a quick quote regarding his first day on track and here is what he had to say.

“I feel like today went pretty well. I think we have good pace in the wet and the dry. I’m feeling pretty confident going into this weekend especially because everyone is on the same kart. Hopefully, we have some good luck the rest of the week” – Gianluca Savaglio

Rotax Junior – Even

11. Jenson Burnett – 1:01.384

14. Ryan Maxwell – 1:01.416

Rotax Junior – Odd

23. Ziming Wang – 1:01.976

Mini Max – Even

25. Lucas Deslongschamps – 1:05.688

26. Antoine Lemieux – 1:05.700

29. Alexis Baillargeon – 1:05.942

33. Edward Kennedy – 1:06.523

Micro Max

5. Brando Londono – 1:09.460

27. James Bedard – 1:10.792

E20 Senior

3. Griffin Dowler – 1:01.285

E20 Junior

12. Aixin Chi – 1:02.926

Monday Morning Notes

It’s a wet start to the day here at the track as the E20 electric karts take to the track first on rain tires. The weather forecast for the week is very mixed and from our experiences here in the past, rain clouds can pop up at any given moment. Overcast is forecasted for the day, so it may be a challenging first day of on-track activity.

Partway through the morning sessions, the officials declared open tire selection for giving the competitors the choice of using rain or slick tires. DD2 Masters and DD2 had quite a few drives in those sessions electing to move to the dry tires

Practice 1 results

DD2 – Even

10. Jason Leung – 59.403

13. Matthew Taskinen – 59.503

20. Lucas Pernod – 59.734

22. Olivier Bedard – 59.771

30. Daniel Ali – 1:00.382

DD2 Masters

31. Jared Freeston – 1:00.522

34. Alexandre Gauthier – 1:01.508

Rotax Senior – Even

6. Gianluca Savaglio – 1:00.880

17. Kevin Foster – 1:01.452

18. Adam Ali – 1:01.551

Rotax Junior – Even

15. Jensen Burnett – 1:15.071

35. Ryan Maxwell – No time

Rotax Junior – Odd

12. Ziming Wang – 1:16.083

Mini Max – Even

9. Alexis Baillargeon – 1:21.329

19. Antoine Lemieux – 1:22.493

34. Lucas Deslongchamps – No Time

35. Edward Kennedy – No Time

Micro Max

25. James Bedard – 1:26.269

26. Brando Londono – 1:26.397

E20 Senior

18. Griffin Dowler – No time

E20 Junior