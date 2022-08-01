2022 Motomaster Canadian Karting Championship – Registration is Officially Open!

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) officially opened registration today for the 2022 Motomaster Canadian Karting Championship (MCKC) event that is set to run at the venue’s karting facility, Mosport Karting Centre, on August 18th to 21st of this year. Registration will be open until Sunday, August 14th at 11:59 PM.

Over 200 competitors from across Canada entered the event in 2021. As a National Championship recognized by GDS ASN Canada FIA, the country’s governing body for auto-sport, the class winners of the event will earn the right to be named “National Champion.”

This year, the event registration will be done through Motorsport Reg and the event registration page can be found by clicking here.

Information for the event can also be found on the Ron Fellows Karting official website. This includes the overall event portal, event message board, and event schedule page.

Supplementary regulations are expected to be posted this week, but prizing includes Canadian Tire gift cards, cash prizes, MCKC partner product giveaways, international racing tickets and invitations, and more. Stay tuned and register today!

Event Information & Registration