200 and Counting in Just One Week!

Just one week after registration opened for the Cup Karts Canadian Nationals in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, over 200 entries are confirmed, showing the massive amount of excitement for the first major event of the 2026 Canadian karting season, taking place from May 15-17.

Senior Light was capped at 80 drivers, and those spots are all sold out, a very impressive feat with a grid packed full of talent from many different regions.

Cadet, Junior and Senior Medium are also filling up nicely, with Cadet only a few spots from hitting their max of 30 entries. Junior sits at 39 as of writing, and Senior Medium continues to grow after Senior Light sold out.

Currently, only Senior Heavy is stuck in single digits, meaning there will be plenty of action every time karts hit the track at the TAG Karting Academy.

Cup Karts Canada and Kart Chaser have confirmed the event will be live-streamed online, and Xander Clements will also compete in Senior Light during the weekend.

The series also announced the return of BlackCircles.ca as the official title sponsor for the Cup Karts Canada Division, the third season in a row for this great partnership.

Registration remains open on the http://cupkarts.com website. We remind you to ensure you book your accommodations in Mont-Tremblant early as well, as this region tends to fill up fast.

CKN can’t wait to be trackside for the Cup Karts Canadian Nationals, and we will have our photo service available for order very soon.